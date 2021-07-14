BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Toby Teeter, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing president and CEO, has accepted a director position with the University of Arkansas to lead a new research and economic development hub called The Collaborative.
The Collaborative — a key initiative of the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research — was created to help support research, commercialization and economic development. Teeter will manage the Bentonville location while supporting regional entrepreneurial efforts and assisting with future partnerships.
“I look forward to connecting Bentonville business leaders and economic development stakeholders with the university to establish strategic partnerships and champion innovation culture,” Teeter said in a statement. “The Collaborative will be a catalyst for Bentonville innovations, bringing together special people in a special place to solve 21st-century challenges.”
Teeter, who has worked at the Joplin chamber since 2018, announced his resignation late last month. His final day will be on July 30.
Before his time at the chamber, Teeter founded Omni Brands LLC, a portfolio of ecommerce outdoor apparel brands. He also was the founder and president of Litmus Media, an online advertising network acquired by Little Rock-based Inuvo in 2006. He was the major partner in the renovation and redevelopment of Joplin’s Gryphon Building, 1027 S. Main St.
