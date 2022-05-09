Get ready. It's gonna get hot.
Temperatures this week are expected to climb into the upper 80s, and even the lower 90s in some places — definitely above the normal temperature range for this time of year.
Reporter Kimberly Barker will have all the details, plus the latest forecast, in a story at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council work session.
- A look at an event happening on Tuesday to honor fallen law enforcement officials.
- A roundup of business taking place today in Jefferson City, where lawmakers are in the final week of the legislative session.
Have a nice evening. Stay cool and be safe if you head outdoors.
