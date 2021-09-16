MIAMI, Okla. — Music will rock inside Rocket Park in Miami on Friday, as the local band Until Now takes the stage.
The concert, Rockin’ in Rocket Park, is sponsored by the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee. It’s part of a series of live performances designed to help reintroduce area residents to the musical heritage found in Northeast Oklahoma, specifically Ottawa County.
Until Now, which plays a wide range of genres, features Gage Lawson on guitar, Jeff Johnston on bass, Joe Redden on drums, Jordan Weston on guitar and Aaron Blile on vocals. Each member is a graduate of Miami High School.
This is the second time this year the group has played for a local audience. In July, they were part of the inaugural Route 66 Heritage Festival in Miami.
Friday’s free event is set to take place at 7 p.m. in Key Club Park, nicknamed Rocket Park because of its large metal rocket fixture. Food trucks will open for business at 6 p.m. near the stage.
"We're super excited about the place where we grew up," Lawson said. “This is a boost to the arts. There’s a momentum taking off around here. We’re happy to be a part of it.”
Lawson calls the band’s music catalogue "genreless.”
"The cool thing about our band is that we all take away things from different genres of music," Lawson said. "We all have different inspirations, but it all fits together."
Lawson said folks can expect to hear not only covers of a variety of artists but at least one original song.
“Our motivation comes from various artists,” Lawson said. “I think we would become stale if we limited our playing to a certain style of music. We show up to practice, jam around and learn new covers. Something like that keeps us fresh and motivated.”
Lawson said he’s glad to be one of the musicians who passed through Miami High School’s halls. Other Wardog artists include Keith Anderson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.
"There's a lot of good musical talent out there in Miami,” Lawson said. “There’s always been a track record of up-and-coming musicians.”
As a dad of two elementary-age daughters, Lawson said Friday’s concert will be “family friendly.”
“This is for anyone who wants to be able to stay at home, and come to a free event with live music,” Lawson said. “We’re going to do a whole new range of covers, including some of the softer sounds — which are my style, the later 1960s and 1970s eras, timeless music.”
Behind the concert
Debbie East, with the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee, said in addition to Friday’s concert, the group is planning to host two additional live music performances.
The first is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, during the FestiFall event in Miami. It will feature a “music battle” among 20 bands, with the winner earning a spot to perform in next year’s Route 66 Heritage Festival, among other prizes.
The other event features Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys in a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Coleman Theatre in Miami.
“We want live music to make a comeback in Miami,” East said. “(These concerts) are just another step in that journey.”
