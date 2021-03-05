A portion of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic later this month for work to enlarge stormwater drains in the area of School Avenue, according to the city of Joplin.
The closure will start Monday, March 15, and last about two weeks. Unless there is a delay, the project is expected to be completed by Monday, March 29.
Work is to be done in that area to enlarge drainage ditches and install a new box culvert under Fourth Street to reduce street flooding. Sidewalks also are to be built.
That work will tie into drainage work done in 2018 to install storm sewer inlets and pipes along Second Street and High Avenue.
