NEOSHO, Mo. — Federal money will help the city of Neosho fund major infrastructure upgrades, if a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is approved.
The Neosho City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday will consider initial approval of a budget that includes $59,946,353 in expenditures and $54,649,339 in revenues. Both are increases of roughly $20 million from the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
The reason for the increased expenditures is planned construction for several infrastructure projects, according to city documentation, including:
• Upgrades to the city's water delivery system, including replacement of some lines approaching end of service, as well as fire hydrants, gate valves, service connections and the installation of two pressure valves to mitigate water loss.
• Rehabilitation of the Buffalo Creek Lift Station.
• Improved stormwater handling along Stratford Place and Freeman Road, expected to east flooding from Hatchery Branch and High School Branch.
Money from Community Development Block Grants and from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for those projects.
Sales tax revenue also will help. The city budgeted for 3% growth in the current fiscal year, but saw 10.1%, according to documentation. The city is likely to take a similar conservative approach, again planning for 3%, according to the proposed budget.
Other expenditures in the budget include a 5% cost of living adjustment for city employees and development of a public safety center.
The council has been holding preliminary meetings over the last two months studying the different areas of the budget in depth. Tuesday's meeting includes a public hearing for the proposed budget. A final vote of approval is expected during the council's Sept. 20 meeting.
In other meeting business:
• The council will consider making permanent an allowance for golf carts to be used on city streets. In May the council voted to allow carts on streets under a 90-day review. Carts are still prohibited on state highways or county roads, according to state and county laws. Limitations on other vehicles such as motorized wheelchairs and motorized bikes remain.
• The council will discuss whether to pursue the construction of electric vehicle charging stations through a grant program from Liberty Utilities. According to terms of the grant, the city would pursue three level-2 charging units — the city would pay an installation fee and a monthly fee for the life of each charger, while users of the charger would pay a fee for kilowatt hours drawn.
• The council will evaluate two bids for a fireworks show during the Celebrate Neosho event in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.