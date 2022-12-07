04-Grinch.jpg

4. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966): This is the quintessential TV classic of the holiday season. Based on the Dr. Seuss tale, the film is a key opportunity for families with young children. Read the book first and then watch the movie. The themes of community and the true meaning of the holiday season are perfect ideas to introduce to children.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at another side of a traditional Christmas story. 

Dream Theatre Co. is presenting "Who's Holiday," a one-woman show about Cindy Lou Who and her life after her encounter with the Grinch. The event will be followed by a Dickens-era pub crawl to four downtown locations. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • ARPA grants headed to Joplin. 
  • Missouri revenue projected to slow dramatically.
  • Stained Glass Theatre's annual Christmas show. 

