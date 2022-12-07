Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at another side of a traditional Christmas story.
Dream Theatre Co. is presenting "Who's Holiday," a one-woman show about Cindy Lou Who and her life after her encounter with the Grinch. The event will be followed by a Dickens-era pub crawl to four downtown locations.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- ARPA grants headed to Joplin.
- Missouri revenue projected to slow dramatically.
- Stained Glass Theatre's annual Christmas show.
We hope you have a wonderful night.
