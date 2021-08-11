GALENA, Kan. — Five years after the Cherokee County Arts Association’s production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” many of the same actors will gather again, reunion style, to kick off the new season with a production of the Tony Award-winning musical.
The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Galena High School’s Christman Performing Arts Center.
Eric Idle's “Spamalot” is set in England during the Middle Ages as King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table go in search of the mythical Holy Grail.
The Cherokee County Arts Association’s 2016 production of the show represented a big step forward for the organization, said JoAnna Derfelt Weeks, the director.
“It hit at a time when CCAA was starting to do more than just one show a year,” she said in a release. “We decided we wanted to do something less traditional. For a lot of the cast, it was their first time being in a play. We had a really fantastic summer doing it. Now, most of these people have been doing shows ever since. I feel like we’re getting better at what we do — all of us.”
The idea for a reunion show began with Kent Lynch, a founding member of the association.
“Another cast member and I started asking when we could do ‘Spamalot’ again as soon as the last production closed,” Lynch said. “JoAnna told us we had to wait at least five years before we could consider it.”
Many of the cast members are stepping back into their previous roles.
“It’s literally a dream come true that so many people wanted to come back and do it again,” said Sydney Shannon, who plays the Lady of the Lake. “She is definitely one of my favorite characters to have played. Luckily, my voice has matured, so some of the notes are easier, though it definitely feels more athletic than it did five years ago.”
For Nathan Coleman, returning to play King Arthur has been made easier by reuniting many of the same cast members.
“That’s what’s so fun,” he said. “The chemistry is still there. It’s just like walking back through the door. It doesn’t feel like it’s been five years at all.”
Also in the cast are Erin Johnston, Chris Riley, Diana Sly, Kent Lynch, Glove Weeks, Maddy Weeks, Buddy Derfelt, Emily Brower, Jesse Brower, Kara Baylor, Ashley Groves, Doug Steele, Hannah Huffman, Kaylee Denton, Trey Shannon, Tyler Lloyd, David Groves, Mary Johnson, Chad Fletcher, Abigail Riediger, Dean Velasco, Landon Brewer, Louis Morgan, Scott Meeker and Shelly Tarter.
