Friday is the deadline for employers in the manufacturing sector to register for an upcoming statewide virtual job fair.
The fair, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development in partnership with the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. It will feature job openings exclusively from manufacturing companies across Missouri.
Employers interested in taking part can register and set up their virtual booths at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
Interested job seekers can register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
