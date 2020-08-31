American Airlines has started the process to apply for an Essential Air Service subsidy to provide Joplin flights, according to the manager of the Joplin Regional Airport.
A letter sent by the airline to the U.S. Department of Transportation is the first step in the process of applying for EAS assistance to maintain the flights.
"That's what you have to file to get the process started," airport manager Steve Stockam said.
American Airlines on Friday gave a required 90-day notice to discontinue service as of Dec. 1, or earlier if permitted by the department, saying Joplin's service is not financially feasible because of the downturn in the industry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockam had said on Friday that American Airlines had intended to temporarily suspend flights in some cities in October but not Joplin flights.
He said Monday that the EAS letter was filed Friday after business hours and DOT officials received it Monday morning.
Stockam said he could not speak for the transportation department, but it has been the practice of the agency to issue a hold order to retain airline service while the agency goes through the EAS process. That would entail taking bids for service and then choosing an airline to provide service and establishing the amount of the subsidy to be paid for that service.
"I don't know what DOT is going to say, but I would be surprised if they didn't follow their normal process," Stockam said. "The biggest thing I am trying to convey is that (the letter) doesn't necessarily mean that the service will be terminated. This is just a start of the process."
American told the transportation department in its letter that it has lost $2.2 million on Joplin flights since the pandemic-induced state of emergency was declared in the spring.
In regard to the EAS application, "In my eyes, this is a win for Joplin," Stockam said. "If you realize you've got every airline in the world out there trying to shore up their money and you can get money to go fly, why wouldn't you do that? It gives the airline and the community 24 months of service and gives us a safety net to fly. In my mind it's a real win for the community."
Stockam said some communities could see service discontinued because they do not have the EAS designation to fall back on. "We're still fortunate to have that," he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
