Witnesses have told investigators that a Noel man suddenly acted "bizarre" and then allegedly shot a Bella Vista, Arkansas, man in the head as they were riding in a car, the McDonald County sheriff said Friday.
Henry Bridgeford, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of kidnapping in the shooting of Christian Zigmunt, of Bella Vista, Arkansas. The victim's age was not available.
Bridgeford is in custody in the McDonald County Detention Center without bond.
Sheriff Michael Hall said Friday investigators are not sure yet why Zigmunt was shot. Investigators were told the shooting took place while the two were riding in a vehicle near Goff Ridge Road.
"We were told the suspect started acting bizarre in the car and pulled the gun and ended up shooting the victim, shot him once in the head," Hall said.
It is also alleged that Bridgeford dumped Zigmunt's body on Bear Hollow Road.
The body has been turned over to the McDonald County coroner.
Bridgeford was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon by McDonald County deputies, the department's special response team and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
