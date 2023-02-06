Joplin’s use tax proceeds are tracking with projections made by city officials to voters who approved the tax in November 2021, the chairman of a residents committee said in a report Monday night to the Joplin City Council.
Rob O’Brian, the former president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce who leads a use tax oversight committee, said the the city’s projections on the estimated tax collections made before the election are on target.
During the campaign, the city finance department put together a report on the revenue increases experienced by other communities from a use tax, which is a tax assessed on online sales by out-of-state vendors. The use tax is intended to replace sales tax revenue that would have been collected in the community had the purchases been made locally.
O’Brian said city officials found that the least amount of the increases in the cities surveyed was 8%. In Joplin, that would translate to $3.7 million a year. Joplin realized about $3.5 million in the first 10 months of use tax collections during the last fiscal year. Including January collections this year, that amount is up to about $3.8 million, O’Brian said.
“So we are very much on track it appears to have this (amount of) revenue,” O’Brian said. The council decided to let those first months of collections accumulate until city officials could see if the tax collections would be stable. During that time, city administrators implemented some of the projects that did not cost money other than staff time.
Now, 18 of the 49 projects that are part of the use tax plan have been completed or are underway, O’Brian said. “And all of those are in top priority areas,” he said.
One of the project categories established to accomplish council goals set for the use tax money is to improve community appearance.
Two city tools toward achieving that goal have been adopted by the City Council since the inception of the use tax collections. One has been the adoption of Complete Streets. That is a program that requires city staff to plan, design, build, operate and maintain city streets in a way that provides safe access for all community members including pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation users as well as motorists.
The other has been the adoption of an updated zoning code. City staff is looking at provisions in that code that will apply to commercial and residential districts. Additionally, sign codes are to be considered for updates and for enforcement to clear out signs that clutter sidewalks and streets.
A project to beautify and provide additional parking at the intersection of Fourth Street and Murphy Boulevard is underway. That intersection is seen as the gateway to Landreth Park.
To address declining neighborhoods, a housing revitalization program is getting off the ground, including an incentive for developers to buy and tear down dilapidated houses that cannot be rehabilitated and build new ones in their place. The new housing is aimed at buyers seeking low-to-midrange pricing. Five houses are part of a pilot project to demonstrate the program, O’Brian said, with more planned.
Another goal was to address homelessness and its impact on the community. The city is searching out and documenting all the homeless campsites within the city with plans to clean them up. A homeless study is to be sought to identify gaps in services to those who live on the streets and provide other information on how the problem can be better managed.
In addition, the city hired two park rangers with the aim of providing information and assistance to those visiting the city parks and also to increase security in the parks. The new park rangers started their jobs Monday with training sessions being conducted by the Joplin Police Department, O’Brian said.
The council also heard a report on a project to widen Zora Street from east of Range Line Road to Missouri Highway 249 and conducted public hearings on several zoning requests during the session.
