SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A young adult living in Springfield who had recently returned from Austria is Missouri's second presumptive positive of COVID-19, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said at a press conference today.
"The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are investigating the situation further and will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities," he said.
A connection between that person and employees of the Baxter Springs school district led officials to cancel classes for Friday, according to an announcement on the district's Facebook page.
According to the post, school officials were notified that a family member of employees was potentially exposed to the Springfield COVID-19 confirmed case. The cancellation is for precautionary measures, according to the post, which reported that the district has no confirmed cases of its own.
Because school was already canceled on Monday, that gives district officials four days "to deep clean the buildings and allow us to gather information regarding all of those involved," according to the post.
Parson also said that 73 people have been tested to date in Missouri, with only this case and the one he announced last Saturday in St. Louis showing a positive.
"Both of these are travel-related cases. So far there has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri."
He also said the Missouri State Public Health Lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens. The state also is to receive $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts, Parson said.
Also Thursday, Kansas City and St. Louis banned all public events with more than 1,000 attendees.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that city's ban and declared a public health emergency Thursday afternoon. The ban will be in effect “until further notice” but includes exceptions for daily activities at schools and churches, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a similar ban shortly after organizers canceled a St. Patrick's Day parade in the city. St. Louis and Springfield also canceled their parades.
“Protecting all of our residents remains our top priority, which means that how we interact over the weeks and months ahead will need to change dramatically as we confront our current public health challenge,” Lucas said. “I appreciate our community’s understanding during this ever-changing time and encourage all residents to continue exercising good judgment.”
The Department of Corrections on Thursday announced Missouri’s 20 state-run prisons will be closed to visitors for the next 30 days. Attorneys will be permitted to visit their clients. The agency said none of the estimated 26,000 inmates has been diagnosed with the virus.
Missouri's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was a St. Louis-area woman in her 20s who had been studying in Italy and tested positive for the coronavirus last week after returning home.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Several universities in the state have been moving classes online due to the virus that WHO has now labelled a pandemic, while Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said on Twitter late Wednesday that the chamber was cancelling its session next week.
Meanwhile, the German agribusiness giant Bayer AG has reopened a suburban St. Louis campus after an employee whose illness prompted the closure tested negative for the virus.
The campus in Creve Coeur, which is Bayer's North American headquarters for its Crop Science Division, reopened Thursday after undergoing precautionary cleaning. But the nearby office of its tech-focused subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, remains closed for cleaning, as do Bayer's campuses in Whippany and Morristown, New Jersey. The Whippany office is the company’s U.S. headquarters for all of its divisions.
———
The Associated Press contributed to this report. It receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
