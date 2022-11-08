Republican Eric Burlison was victorious Tuesday in the race for Missouri’s 7th District U.S. House seat.
Burlison, 45, of Battlefield, defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer, of Joplin.
With 185 of 275 precinct totals in, the vote was 35,776 to 8,247.
Burlison will succeed Republican Billy Long, of Springfield, who will leave the post after 12 years in office. Long did not seek reelection to the U.S. House post, choosing instead to make what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat from which Roy Blunt will retire in January.
Burlison was elected to the state Senate in 2018, and had served in the state House from 2009 to 2016. He works as as an investment adviser for Healthcare LLC, a tax planner and retirement designer with American Tax Strategies LLC and as a process architect for Cerner Inc.
He graduated in 1995 from Parkview High School in Springfield and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University.
Radaker Sheafer, 34, has owned and operated the Frosted Cakerie in Joplin for six years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from John Brown University. This was her first bid for elective office.
Perennial Libertarian candidate Kevin Craig, of Powersite, also was on the ballot. He had polled 1,092 votes late Tuesday.
