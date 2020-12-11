The cause of a fire at the Olivia Apartments is likely to remain undetermined.
Joplin fire Chief Jim Furgerson said in a news conference Friday that instability within the structure prevented a state inspector from approaching the source during a Wednesday investigation.
"As he was working his way toward the origin, it became more unsafe and unstable," Furgeson said. "The state will probably list the fire as undetermined because he can't get to where he needs to be."
Questions still remain about the building's future as well. During Friday's briefing, Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said that a structural engineer was analyzing the building Friday — his report is expected sometime next week.
Extensive damage to the fifth floor and significant water damage to the floors below are already known. The engineer's report will likely provide important information to a St. Louis company that expressed interest in developing the property for senior housing.
Firefighters were called to the building, located at Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue, at 9:38 p.m. Monday after the first of several 911 callers reported seeing a fire at the top of the building. By the time firefighters arrived, it had burned through the roof, and more than 80% of the fifth floor was burning, Furgerson said earlier this week. Firefighters extinguished all the flames by 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Furgerson said that the inspector with the state's fire marshal office has not yet identified anything suspicious. While the building has been known for transient activity, Furgerson said there is nothing to indicate that such activity was at play Monday night.
Renewed focus
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that the fire draws a new focus on other vacant buildings across the city. Stanley said City Manager Nick Edwards has been directed to bring solutions to the council for further considerations. Those solutions could mean difficult discussions and decisions in the future, he said.
"We'll need to roll up our sleeves to figure out solutions," Stanley said. "We need to be empowered to look at what those options might be, from requirements to solutions that might have an economic impact."
Stanley said the Olivia fire was a much too recent reminder of a measure the council recently passed, which places an emphasis on six goals for development across the city. The fire placed a focus on three of those goals: addressing community appearance, declining neighborhoods and homelessness.
That means the city will start focusing on other vacant buildings, Stanley said, especially ones in the downtown area.
"The list is longer than I wish it was," Stanley said, without naming any specific examples. "There are quite a few buildings, certainly in the downtown area, that we're concerned about maintenance level and public health, such as what could happen if they fall into disrepair."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.