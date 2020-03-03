The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed charges on three suspects in the armed robbery of a resident Tuesday morning on South Grand Avenue that led to a police standoff a short time later at a second house a few blocks away on Minnesota Avenue.
Tyrell D. Harbin, 26, and Dustin R. Detherage, 22, both of Joplin, are charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in a home-invasion robbery that took place about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the residence in the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue. Megan L. Detherage, 26, of Webb City, is charged with being an accessory to both the burglary and the robbery.
Harbin, on whom charges were filed first in Jasper County Circuit Court, was listed as not in custody in the probable-cause affidavit filed with those charges.
Police have since confirmed that all three suspects and two other people were arrested after a special weapons and tactics team used a munitions chemical to flush them out of a house on South Minnesota Avenue a few hours after the robbery.
An affidavit states that Harbin entered the home of a man wielding an "SKS-style" rifle, which he put to the victim's head, and told him: "Heard you want to rob me." Harbin then took the victim's 65-inch television and fled the area in a silver car, according to the affidavit.
Affidavits filed with the charges on Dustin Detherage and Megan Detherage state that Megan Detherage gave Harbin and Dustin Detherage a ride to the home of the victim, whom she previously had offered to provide a ride to work. She purportedly went inside and was talking to the victim as the two men entered with guns and threatened him before stealing his television. She is accused of then leaving with the two gunmen in her car.
Police located a silver Hyundai matching the description of the fleeing vehicle about 15 minutes later parked outside the residence on South Minnesota Avenue. The SWAT team was called to the scene as police attempted to get those inside the house to come out.
Officers were detaining and questioning occupants who initially complied. But the SWAT team eventually had to force others out. No shots were fired, and no injuries reported in either the robbery or the standoff on Minnesota Avenue.
The affidavit indicates that Harbin has alerts placed on him in the Joplin police database as a known narcotics user and carrier of firearms who has a history of assaults and resisting arrest.
The two others taken into custody at the address on Minnesota Avenue were identified as Josee Karguth and Charles Murphy. Police said they were arrested on unrelated warrants.
