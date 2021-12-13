NEOSHO, Mo. — A strong work ethic and a deep understanding of Crowder College's servant-leadership model helped guide community college to its next president.
The Crowder College board of trustees on Monday named Katricia Pierson as its incoming president. She was chosen from a pool of 44 applicants that was narrowed down to four finalists.
"In her personality you will note that she is modest, humble and you also maybe would think she is understated," said Andy Wood, chairman of the board. "But if you talk to her awhile and look underneath that demeanor, you will see a very intelligent woman who knows how to make tough decisions. We're going like her here at Crowder."
Pierson is currently the president of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. She was hired to that role in 2017 after working for the university for several years and was the university's first woman president in its 112-year history. She is also a citizen of the Choctaw Nation.
Wood cited a pattern of climbing ladders in her career. Before arriving at East, she had earned a faculty position at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. She was an associate dean of assessment, a division chair for sciences and humanities, and a university honors program director there.
Wood also said she had earned her degrees as a single mother of two. She was born in Jay, Oklahoma, and earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and English secondary education in 1988 from the University of Wyoming and a master's and a doctorate in English in 1998 and 2004 from the University of Arkansas.
Though contract details are still being negotiated, Pierson will begin work in January. Retiring President Glenn Coltharp will remain in his position until June 30, giving the college an almost five-month overlap for the transition.
Of the four finalists, the board found Pierson the best suited to handle the challenges facing the college over the next decade, including enrollment and funding issues. She will also help the college prepare for an upcoming accreditation review from the Higher Learning Commission, of which she is a trustee.
The other finalists, all having earned doctorates in their fields, were:
• Kim Armstrong, currently vice chancellor for student, equity and community affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
• David Hinds, former president of Victoria College in Texas and a consultant for the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
• Colleen Simpson, currently vice president of student services and regional learning centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
The search for the new president started in earnest in July, after Coltharp announced in April his decision to retire in 2022. The Association of Community College Trustees was hired as a presidential search firm. The four finalists participated in interviews and public forums, which also included dinners with board members.
Wood said the decision was not easy — it required several conversations before a final decision was made.
"Any one of those four could have been president," Wood said. "We were thrilled with the four finalists. One board member said we'd get together and immediately decide on one, but that's not the way it happened."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.