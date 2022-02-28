Hundreds of people on Monday lined up along Interstate 44 — truck stop to truck stop — to show support for the miles-long People's Convoy of truckers and others in the caravan.
The People's Convoy is one of several that has been planned to follow the recent Canadian truckers' protest, which shut down the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks to protest government pandemic restrictions. A statement on the People's Convoy website pays homage to “our brave and courageous neighbors to the north — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge.”
The convoy overnighted at Vinita, Oklahoma, and passed through Joplin midmorning before planning to stop Monday night in Sullivan. The convoy, which billed itself as a "peaceful and unified transcontinental movement," started Feb. 23 in California and is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, according to its schedule.
"The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically and — not least — financially," convoy organizers said in a statement. "With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to reopen the country.
"The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread — so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jump-start this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty — by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency — as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner."
The U.S. convoys seek an immediate lifting of what they say are heavy-handed government pandemic restrictions like mask mandates and vaccine requirements. The American Truckers Freedom Fund website says the group is protesting “the unscientific, unconstitutional overreach of the federal government.”
People’s Convoy organizer Mike Landis, in a video testimonial on the group’s website, said the current COVID-19 vaccine “is not proven yet” but supported individual choice on whether to take it.
Vaccines have proved highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, especially serious illness and death, and high-quality masks offer strong protection against spreading or contracting the disease. Public sentiment, especially among conservatives, has been shifting against government mandates as the pandemic heads into its third year.
A pandemic-induced national state of emergency had been declared by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by President Joe Biden. It was originally scheduled to expire Tuesday.
In a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representives sent on Feb. 18, Biden said: "There remains a need to continue this national emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the nation. More than 900,000 people in this nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the federal government."
It remains to be seen if any of the U.S. convoys would seek to actively shut down Washington's streets, the way their Canadian counterparts did in Ottawa. Some convoy organizers have spoken of plans to briefly roll through the city, then focus on shutting down the Beltway, which encircles the capital.
The right to assemble
Crowds on Monday gathered along the interstate and at overpasses in the Joplin area to show their support for the convoy.
"I wanted to see it; I have heard a lot about it," said Jeff Osborne, of Webb City, one of more than 100 who gathered at the Range Line exit along I-44. "I'm all about people staying out of my life. I feel that is the way it ought to be."
Many of the truckers and others in the caravan honked as they passed by. Many in the crowd gave a thumbs-up, and held banners and flags: U.S. flags, Donald Trump flags, Gadsden ("Don't Tread on Me") flags.
"I just want to show support," said Cody Thomas, of Riverton, Kansas. "We can't all be out there doing this for everybody. I'm glad to support the ones who can."
Some in the crowd said they wanted an end to mask mandates; others said they favored local control, letting businesses decide.
Sarah Trewyn had a sign that said "Thank You." She said she came out "to celebrate the right to assemble."
"Absolutely," she said when asked if she agreed with the mission of the convoy. "If you want to mask and vaccinate it should be your choice."
Colby Mosher, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was waving an "Appeal to Heaven" flag, also known as the "Pine Tree" flag because of the green pine, which has its roots in the American Revolution. He came, he said, "just supporting personal freedom ... just standing up for individual rights."
Supporting freedom
The Connecticut Avenue bridge over I-44 was filled with 70 to 80 people who waved to drivers below, held up “Thank you truckers” signs, and billowing American or Trump flags. Many vehicles in the convoy sported their own American flags and blared their horns as supporters cheered from above.
Brittany Isaacs, of Joplin, has been following the People’s Convoy on social media and arrived at the overpass at 9 a.m. She said the cause is not solely about ending mask mandates but also about government overreach in general.
She referred to truckers who had their bank accounts frozen in Canada, a move the government said was intended to pressure the protesters to leave the streets; it was halted by Canadian authorities about a week ago.
“People think this is only about the mask mandates, but it’s not,” Isaacs said. “It’s about government overreach and tyranny.”
Isaacs described the energy of the crowd on the Connecticut Avenue bridge as electric and unifying, aside from a few drivers who showed their disapproval.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing to see how many patriotic people that we have,” she said. “There were people on Facebook this morning saying they were taking their kids out of school today so they could be part of standing up for what we believe in. We have gotten flipped off a few times, which is kind of sad. But I came out here by myself and stood in the cold because that’s how much I believe in this.”
Curtis Kimbrough, of Joplin, brought a large American flag and fastened it to the chain-link fence across the bridge.
“I want the truckers to know that they’re supported,” he said. “I’ve been following their route and keeping tabs on what’s going on. I’m worried about what’s happening in Canada, and I think we should shut the Canadian border down until they straighten it out.”
Kathy Clayton, of Saginaw, said she would like to be at the nation’s capital when the convoy is scheduled to arrive, and she supports the mission to protect people from too much government control.
“I think they’re going to Washington with a purpose and saying, ‘No more with what you’re doing. We are a free country,’” she said. “The government is too big, and they’re supposed to represent us, not dictate us. We appreciate the truckers standing up for us.”
