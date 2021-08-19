Dan Pekarek, Joplin's assistant city manager and longtime former health department director, will retire Oct. 1, the city announced in a statement Thursday.
Pekarek has been with the city for 35 years. He was appointed in June 2020 as assistant city manager after having served as interim city manager for a year. He had been the director of the Joplin Health Department for 23 years before that.
"We thank Dan for his many years of service here at the city and his commitment to our organization and community," City Manager Nick Edwards said in the statement.
“Dan led the effort of significant public health projects to assist and protect the well being of our citizens. Dan worked closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and Joplin property owners during the EPA’s Superfund yard clean up project in our community. Through his career, he has championed and educated the community on many public health issues and served in city administrative roles. His leadership and dedication to public service is admirable," Edwards said.
Pekarek, in his role with public health, was a founder and chairman of the Jasper and Newton Counties Community Health Collaborative and the Joplin, Jasper and Newton Counties Emergency Healthcare Coalition. He also has served on the One Joplin steering committee.
Most recently, as assistant city manager, Pekarek developed more than 50 of the action plans adopted by the City Council that is part of an initiative to address six council goals for community improvements.
Pekarek started work with the city in 1986 as an environmental sanitarian for the health department. Eight years later he was promoted to lead sanitarian. He became director of the department in 1996.
During his tenure, he advocated for community health issues including water fluoridation, passage of a Tobacco 21 ordinance and prescription drug monitoring. He promoted healthy eating and active lifestyles along with work on community initiatives related to Community Health Needs Assessments conducted by the local health consortia.
He also brought forward ordinances to strengthen animal control enforcement, a function of the health department.
Pekarek led the health department's response to the 2011 Joplin tornado. He also assisted with the management of the local COVID-19 pandemic during the outbreak in 2020.
As assistant city manager, Pekarek was assigned oversight of city departments.
"It has been a great honor to have worked for the city of Joplin for these 35 years," Pekarek said.
"I can’t begin to list literally the hundreds of city employees I have had the privilege to serve with over the years. The city is blessed to have a committed, high-quality staff, devoted to providing exemplary service to residents," he said.
He said that working with the staff at the Joplin Health Department was an "immense honor."
"Whatever success the department had in my 20-plus years as department head is completely attributed to them. They always made me look good. I wish them, and Ryan Talken, the new department director, all success in the future.”
