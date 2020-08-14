State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Democratic nominee for Missouri governor, stopped in Joplin for a news conference Friday, saying she is better prepared to deal with issues of health care and COVID-19.
Reporters gathered at the union hall of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Friday morning to hear Galloway’s vision for Missouri.
Galloway will face off against GOP incumbent Mike Parson on Nov. 3. If elected, she would not only become Missouri’s first female governor but also the first certified fraud examiner to serve as governor.
“This isn’t over,” said Galloway. “The need for the safety net remains — health care, recovery, rebuilding. These are the heart for my case for change. We can’t just go back to where we were on the eve of this crisis because where we were wasn’t good enough for too many people. We will get through this together. Help is on the horizon, but we can’t wait anymore.”
The news conference, which was not open to the public because of the pandemic, was part of Galloway’s statewide tour with stops in Springfield, Hannibal and Cape Girardeau this week. She was the favored Democratic candidate in Jasper County in August as she garnered 3,284 votes. Parson received 8,970 votes in the Republican primary.
“Joplin is important to the campaign,” said Galloway. “In a statewide election, every vote really matters. And what I’ve seen as I’ve traveled across the state, in rural and urban parts of Missouri, people are concerned about health care. They’re concerned about their schools reopening, and they’re concerned that our economy won’t rebound because the virus continues to spread throughout all of our communities.”
COVID-19
There are 65,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,335 deaths so far, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website Friday afternoon. Galloway blamed Parson for not taking appropriate measures early on to help curb the spread of COVID-19, including a mask mandate.
“When it became clear this spring that the governor needed to issue a statewide order to flatten the curve, Gov. Parson resisted,” she said. “He was slow to act. ... When public health officials urged Missourians to wear a mask, Gov. Parson instead stood up for those who wanted to defy public health and local government guidance. He went to campaign rallies and revved up his supporters by saying he would not issue a mask rule.”
Galloway also said Parson’s leadership was lacking when it came to stronger testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment.
Parson has encouraged Missourians to take precautions — including wearing masks — but has declined to make it a requirement, even though the number of coronavirus cases across the state has risen sharply since the state’s economy reopened in mid-June.
"Gov. Parson continues to follow Missouri-specific data and relies on the state’s medical and scientific experts to lead Missouri’s pandemic response and help reduce outbreaks in local communities," said Steele Shippy, Parson's campaign manager, in a statement. "Since the beginning, Gov. Parson has taken key steps to eliminate more than 600 government regulations which helped small businesses adapt to consumer needs, rapidly increased testing volume and developed private partnerships to establish remote drive-thru testing, quick disbursement of CARES Act funds to counties and local governments, encouraged mask wearing and social distancing, and establishing a nationally-recognized PPE program. All of these have helped to slow the spread here in Missouri."
Schools reopening
The Republican governor most recently came under fire for comments he made in a radio interview in which he said children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it.” Parson later sought to clarify his statements, saying his comments “were not articulated very well.”
“What I was trying to say is that there is a very real possibility that there could be COVID in our schools, and we want to be prepared for that,” Parson said in a statement.
As a mother, Galloway said that she’s eager for children to go back to school, but the state missed its window of opportunity to keep distant reopening plans safely on track.
“For our kids, for our families, for our teachers and support staff — in Gov. Parson’s mind — we’re all just going to have to go home and get over his failure to lead,” she said. “What Parson doesn’t seem to understand is that this economic crisis is caused by a public health emergency. That economic crisis cannot be stopped, schools cannot fully reopen until the spread of the virus is contained.”
Medicaid
Expanding access to health care is one of Galloway’s top priorities, which she explained will be “one of the most important ways we dig ourselves out of this crisis.” Missouri voters recently passed Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid to provide health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. Galloway’s office estimated that expanding Medicaid could cost the state at least $200 million or save as much as $1 billion annually by 2026.
“Medicaid expansion will bring billions to our state, create jobs in places that desperately need them and save our rural hospitals,” said Galloway. “We can expand health care without raising taxes or cutting other programs. As governor, that’s exactly what I’ll do. Gov. Parson won’t. I believe that Gov. Parson will undermine our vote for Medicaid expansion.”
Parson, along with other Republican leaders including the state treasurer and House budget committee chairman, said Medicaid expansion would negatively affect the state budget. The state estimates it will need an additional $88 million in general revenue through Fiscal Year 2021 because of COVID-19.
Shippy said Parson has "clearly outlined his commitment to follow state constitutional responsibilities in balancing the budget and implementing the will of the people, doing all of this without raising taxes on hardworking Missouri families."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
*This story has been updated to include responses from Gov. Mike Parson's campaign.
