A mural in downtown Joplin featuring photos of residents showing affirmations and encouragements will be taken down in order to prevent further disrepair.
Panels from the “I Am Joplin” mural on the northwest corner of Sixth and Main streets will be stored until a plan can be developed — Downtown Joplin Alliance officials on Thursday announced an upcoming silent auction to be held in May, but those plans were put on hold later Thursday night, said Lori Haun, executive director for Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Haun said the mural’s panels were deteriorating to the point of being irreparable.
“Multiple times over the last three or four years we have had to have someone reattach the panels,” Haun said. “At some point, they will get past the point of repair.”
The mural was organized, produced and installed by Art Feeds in 2013. Featuring photos taken by Kevin Deems, the mural has black and white images of Joplin residents holding a small chalkboard that displays an inspirational “I am” message determined by the subject. Messages include, “I am blessed,” “I am strong,” “I am hardworking” and a then 6-year-old girl’s dream: “I am a future president.”
On top of the photos is a large message: “I am Joplin.”
The mural was intended to be a traveler — it was to be installed at various locations across the city once or twice a year. Haun said that plan never was carried out.
The mural will be replaced by more art, Haun said. Building owner Gary McMillan plans to feature four rotating pieces from local artists on that wall. Haun said a website for prospective artists for those spots will be available in a couple of weeks.
