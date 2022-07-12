A fire Tuesday morning destroyed a vacant building on West Seventh Street that had been listed previously with the Joplin Fire Department as a dangerous structure.
Firefighters responded at 7:23 a.m. to a report of a fire at 1800 W. Seventh St. and found the single-story, cinder block building fully involved in flames.
The street had to be closed to traffic while firefighters fought the blaze. Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said it took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. Firefighters remained on the scene another hour after that.
There was little left of the building, and the city's public works department was called in to raze the portions of the structure that were left standing.
Joplin police and the city fire marshal were investigating the cause of the blaze, which was the latest in a series of suspicious fires that have gutted vacant buildings in the city.
Although the building destroyed Tuesday had no historic value, prior blazes caused extensive damage to the old Olivia and Cleveland apartment buildings as well as the former Carnegie Library building.
