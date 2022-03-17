U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday in honor of Joplin police Officer Jake Reed, according to an order from Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
Reed, 27, was shot and wounded last week in a shooting spree after responding to a disturbance call, and he died of his injuries three days later. Cpl. Ben Cooper, 46, also was killed during the shootout with the suspect; his funeral was carried out Tuesday. Officer Rick Hirshey, 53, a third officer who responded last week, also was shot. He was released from the hospital onWednesday. The suspected gunman, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, was shot and killed by a fourth officer.
“Less than five years ago, at just 22 years of age, Jake Reed took an oath to protect his community, fight violence and run toward danger, no matter the risk to himself,” Kehoe said in a statement. “Last week, his courage and commitment to safeguarding others cost Officer Reed his life. His heroic service and contributions to Joplin are magnified by the gift of life he provided to others through organ donation. We must continue to support Officer Reed's family and the heroes of law enforcement who sacrifice each day to make our communities safer.”
Public funeral services for Reed will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.
The public is invited to line Main Street between 3 and 4 p.m. for a funeral procession. The procession, from MSSU, will head west on Newman Road, south on Florida Avenue, west on Langston Hughes-Broadway, south on Main Street, east on 20th Street and north on Duquesne Road, ending at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road.
Meanwhile, fundraising efforts for the officers' families continue on a number of fronts.
TAMKO Building Products last week made a $25,000 donation and said it would match business donations to the Joplin Police Department up to a total of $25,000 through April 1. It also said that it will match any donations made by its employees through April 1 with up to $500 more per donation. Donations are recommended to be made through Joplin's Fraternal Order of Police and designated for the support of the wives and families of the officers.
The company said Monday that Crossland Construction, based in Columbus, Kansas, had joined its efforts with a $25,000 of its own and a pledge to match in-kind donations from other businesses. On Wednesday, the company said Freeman Health System and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States also had made donations toward the effort.
An account on the online fundraising platform GoFundMe had drawn more than $85,000 in donations as of 4 p.m. Thursday. The fundraiser, established by the the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, can be found at https://gofund.me/f63cd7b3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.