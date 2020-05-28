NEOSHO, Mo. — A ceremony commemorating the repair of a clock at Big Spring Park has been postponed to noon on June 15 because of flooding at the park.
The flooding is within normal expectations for the park that is bordered by bluffs and has a natural spring, said City Clerk Cheyenne Wright. Because of recent rainy weather, the park has a level of water that makes it unsuitable for such a ceremony.
The rescheduled date means the ceremony will also mark the 53rd anniversary of the clock's installation.
"I remember as a kid when they first put it in," said Clint Dalbom, director of the city's parks and recreation department. "It was fascinating to watch that thing run."
The clock was brought to Neosho in the late '60s and installed in the park on June 15, 1967. Previously it had told time in Neuchatel, Switzerland. In the '90s, however, it was disassembled after repeated vandalism caused damage. It was restored in the 2000s but damaged again by a second wave of vandals, Dalbom said.
For Dalbom, the clock went from a childhood memory to a pet project — he said he remembered when the clock had a second hand. City officials started the process of getting it to run last fall.
Instead of pursuing cash donations for fixing it, businesses contributed by repairing parts and installing components. Their donations kept the city's cost for a project that would have run into thousands of dollars, Dalbom said, to less than $1,000.
Assembled at the beginning of the year, Dalbom said, the clock was tested for a couple of weeks in the department's shop building to ensure that it worked. It was installed in the park in March.
Today's celebration was originally planned for March; it was delayed because of the pandemic. In addition to sharing the clock's history, the businesses that helped get it running again will be recognized.
"A lot of people stepped up to the plate and did this," Dalbom said. "With the help of these local contributors we were able to get this fixed and running."
Steps have also been taken to prevent vandals from breaking the clock a third time. Precautions include video cameras, increased patrols and appeals to the public.
"I think people have respected it and appreciate how it's here now," Dalbom said. "It's a piece of Neosho history that has been here for 53 years. For most of our population, the clock has always been there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.