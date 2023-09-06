The Creative Learning Alliance on Wednesday received a home of its own for a STEAM-based science museum and announced a $6.5 million capital campaign to remodel and furnish the building.
Audie Dennis, president of the alliance board of directors, took the keys to the former public library building in the 300 block of Main Street from Mayor Doug Lawson during an afternoon ceremony in front of the building. The alliance paid $1 million for the property, city officials said.
Dennis said the plan is to have the museum equipped and operating in 2025. That goal can be met with the participation of people in the Joplin area, who "love our children and want the best for them," he said.
"I fully expect an outflowing of people anxious to do whatever they can for this great project," he told supporters gathered for the announcement ceremony.
Lawson said the building and the alliance's planned use for it fit perfectly into the community.
"Joplin is a city that is fast becoming known as a place for educational opportunities. We have a university with an international mission, we have a Christian college that sends students all over the world, we have a medical school with students from all over the world, and now we have a dental school. Joplin is a learning place, and it's exciting today to see that grow with opportunities for young people and older people to learn and get excited about learning," the mayor said.
"So today we announce that the Creative Learning Alliance is the owner of this building. They've done a lot of work and we thank them for that. There's an exciting future in this building," he said.
About the planned museum
When the building is completed, it will offer interactive exhibits and activities to stimulate STEAM curiosity, exploration and creativity and even future career choices for young people. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
The permanent location for the museum is only blocks from a rental space the alliance is using at 905 S. Main St. for its learning activities now.
Dennis said it will likely be 2025 before the science museum is wholly operational in the library building.
The Creative Learning Alliance is a recent endeavor, emerging in 2017 when community volunteers and leaders worked on a grassroots effort to create a strategic plan for community improvement, Vision 2022. That involved community discussions to develop ideas and goals that could foster community growth and development.
A STEAM-based children's museum was brought forward at that time by residents. It was among the points in the plan that received support by the Joplin City Council. Meetings to establish the organization started in earnest in 2018. The group planned traveling exhibits for the time being, making quick progress. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed that effort, Dennis said.
"What was interesting is this was the first building that came up in discussion of what was the perfect place our forever, ever home would look like," Dennis told the audience. "Then for a while it went off the table."
So on Wednesday, Dennis said, "I truly think it was just meant to be that we are standing here today and could not have a better home. This is a perfect spot for what we are going to do here."
For the organization's executive director, Neely Myers, it was a personal achievement as well as a professional experience.
Her family once owned the former historic Connor Hotel that stood at the location for 75 years until it collapsed in 1978 as it was being prepared for demolition. Her parents, Phil and Janet Garvin, in those later years before the building was to be taken down operated the Brass Rail Restaurant inside the hotel. Myers wore a ring to the ceremony that had belonged to her father.
Efforts to find buyer
Dennis said the science museum effort "really gained some traction" when the board brought Myers into a leading role for the operation.
"We are so excited to mark this new chapter in our journey to inspire and educate future generations of scientists, engineers and innovators," Myers said. "This new building is not only a physical expansion for us from about 1,100 square feet to about 35,000 square feet, but also our commitment and the commitment of our donors and volunteers to feed the natural thirst of children and families for knowledge and inspiration."
At the time the idea for the alliance was being cultivated during Vision 2022, a new Joplin Public Library building had been built at 1901 E. 20th St., and library operations had moved to that location. The 20th Street building provided more space for library services and was centrally located, which were goals of the library's board of directors. It also was intended to spur redevelopment along 20th Street after the May 2011 tornado.
Since then, the library building on Main Street had been vacant. Several efforts to find a purpose for the building did not work out. As a result, the city began in October advertising it for sale for redevelopment or repurposing through a sealed bid process. Bids were due by Feb. 1.
According to notices posted Wednesday at City Hall, a bid of $1 million was accepted for the building by the council in a closed meeting May 1 from a downtown business operator, Ben McNelly. There were seven votes in favor of accepting the offer with one council member, Gary Shaw, abstaining, and another, Chuck Copple, absent.
But another posting shows that the council terminated that bid acceptance by McNelly and his company, Full Bore Studios, in a closed meeting July 3 and voted to move forward with a $1 million bid from the Creative Learning Alliance. That vote, too, was approved by seven votes with council member Christina Williams abstaining and Josh DeTar absent.
The notices do not specify the terms of payment or details of the transactions or state why the first bid was terminated by the council.
City Attorney Peter Edwards, who signed the notices as the recording secretary of the sessions that were closed to the public under real estate exemptions in the state's open meetings law, said he could not comment further because the transactions were discussed in a closed meeting.
Proposals for consideration of the bids had to include an offer price, a description of intended use, a financial plan, background on similar projects carried out by the bidder, and a projection of the economic impact the intended project would be generate.
Dennis said Wednesday that a feasibility study conducted for the Creative Learning Alliance after it was formed projected a science museum or discovery center could generate 80,000 regional visitors a year.
The building on Main Street was constructed in 1980, and the library opened there in 1981. The city and the library board had started to plan for a new library in 1976 but faced several hurdles in that effort that delayed plans for several years.
