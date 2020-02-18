PITTSBURG, Kan. — After battling summer heat or muddy conditions or both year after year, the Four State Farm Show is aiming to remedy those issues by moving its location from the farm to the campus of Pittsburg State University.
Farm Talk Newspaper and PSU have reached an agreement to hold the Four State Farm Show at the university’s Robert W. Plaster Center until 2025, with an option for renewal. The announcement was officially made public by state, city and university officials Tuesday afternoon at the center.
“This is another great example of how we managed to not only keep the farm show in Kansas, not only in the Pittsburg area but Pittsburg proper,” said Shawn Naccarato, chief strategy officer at PSU. “We estimate the show will draw 20,000 people in three days and have over $1 million in economic impact to the city of Pittsburg, which obviously, as we all know, is no small amount for this place and for this community.”
The 2020 show is slated for May 29-31; it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission will be free.
The transition has been in the works for approximately seven months.
“When word got out that we were seeking a new farm show venue, we were contacted by eight different locations in three different states to try to bring the show to them,” said Lance Markley, publisher of Farm Talk Newspaper. “Devin Gorman, the executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, was determined to keep the show in the Pittsburg area and was instrumental in my introduction to Shawn (Naccarato) and subsequently others at Pittsburg State University.”
Markley said the show has had a long and successful connection with Pittsburg. In March 1975, the Tri-State Farm Show was held at the National Guard armory in Pittsburg and was sponsored by the Agriculture Committee of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with Farm Talk Newspaper, according to Markley.
“The show then spent time in Miami, Oklahoma, moved back to Pittsburg, then to Parsons before settling in 1984 on a 300-acre farm south of Pittsburg,” he said.
In attempt to beat the summer heat, the Four State Farm Show was rescheduled from its original July dates to May in 2019. However, last year’s spring rains resulted in an abundance of moisture and mud.
“Over the years, we have found that we are not good at controlling the weather,” Markley said. He added: "While this move doesn’t alleviate weather concerns, it does offer more favorable options if inclement weather occurs.”
The 154,000-square-foot Robert W. Plaster Center can accommodate over 400 climate-controlled indoor booths and over 500 outdoor booths. Also new this year, an indoor rural living section will be offered, allowing non-agriculture-related companies to showcase their products in a designated area.
“To say exhibitors are excited about the move is probably an understatement,” Markley said. “We sold over 400 booths in the first 10 days they were available.”
The former location had no facilities for indoor booths, no concrete parking and no indoor restrooms. Outdoor exhibitors can choose to display their booths on asphalt or grass. All spectator and exhibitor parking will be located on hard-surface lots.
David Toland, Kansas secretary of commerce, spoke at the announcement.
“We think this is a tremendous opportunity to amplify what’s great about this event, the opportunity it brings to shed light on the state’s ag sector and the many suppliers and businesses in support of that sector,” he said. “There’s no better venue than the Plaster Center here at Pittsburg State. This is a wonderful facility that offers new opportunities for this event to be able to grow.”
The city of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Convention and Visitors Bureau contributed approximately $100,000 to fund all of the necessary capital improvements to the facility’s electrical system and floor covering to protect the track, according to Naccarato. He said the university has been partnering with the city for the last three years to help with economic development projects such as Block22.
“When we built the (Plaster Center) facility seven years ago, in conjunction with the city of Pittsburg and our private donors to make this thing happen, we always had the vision to have the opportunity to host trade shows and conferences,” Naccarato said. “... In order to have 400 booths all with independent power, it takes a sizable amount of electrical upgrades, which was made possible because of the city of Pittsburg’s investment and economic development funds.”
Jay Byers, deputy city manager, said Pittsburg has seen $480 million in investment over the last few years and that this kind of growth is a result of people being open to new ideas and supporting one another.
“The city of Pittsburg is grateful to be a part of keeping the farm show in Southeast Kansas, and you can see now how a community comes together to make good things happen,” he said.
