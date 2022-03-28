Aiming to make the cost of an independent school education more affordable to area families, Debra and David Humphreys have pledged $15 million to Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, which they co-founded in 1993.
The gift will go toward a new Legacy Fund dedicated to more affordable, high-quality education for area students, the couple said in a news release. That will mean the lowering of tuition to $11,000 for all students beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, as well as continuing tuition assistance and merit-based scholarships for eligible students.
The announcement of the gift was made Monday. David Humphreys is the president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products.
“TJ’s mission is to help students realize their full potential so that they are successful in their own lives, and active and engaged citizens in their communities," said Debra Humphreys, who also serves as chair emerita of the school's board, in a statement. "Looking back over three decades, we see that mission realized in the hundreds of TJ graduates who continue to be lifelong learners and reflect the virtues instilled by the TJ honor code from integrity and honesty to respect and compassion.”
Tuition for the 2020-21 academic year varied by grade level, ranging from $15,050 for full-day prekindergarten to $16,350 for the upper school. Additional fees for books and materials can range from $150 to $300. More than half of Thomas Jefferson families currently receive tuition assistance.
“TJ’s mission is directed at helping all students make the most of their abilities," said Laura McDonald, head of school, in a statement. "We believe in that wholeheartedly. To accomplish the mission, we have to reduce barriers to a child realizing their full potential. Unfortunately, tuition can be one of those barriers. The Humphreyses’ Legacy Fund gift reduces our tuition and, along with our substantial tuition assistance, ensures that top-quality educational opportunities through TJ are now available to more young people in the Four States area than ever before.”
In an interview with the Globe, McDonald said the reduced tuition rate also would allow families to set aside more for their children's college education and potentially lead to growth at Thomas Jefferson as new families are able to enroll their students.
"We hope it allows families in the Four-State Area to see us as a viable option and leads them to inquire" with the school, McDonald said.
'Planning for the future'
Since the school launched nearly three decades ago, the couple have made several gifts toward its growth, including $15 million in 2012 to build the Humphreys Arts and Student Life Complex.
"That put us in a good spot in terms of the infrastructure of the school, and that was a tremendous step in our history," said John Sweeny, chairman of the board of trustees. "This gift is about the next 30 years. ...It's really about planning for the future."
Sweeny said the goal of the Legacy Fund is to make the Thomas Jefferson educational experience accessible to more students in the region.
"I think for us, the next 10 years is (about) continuing to build on the foundation we have and set the school up to be an enduring institution for the Joplin and Four-State Area," he said. "One of the best ways to do that is make it accessible to more kids out there. It's the right place for a lot of kids, and we want to make sure they have the opportunity."
The Humphreyses also have supported College Heights Christian School, Joplin Area Catholic Schools and Martin Luther Christian School, and they provided a large contribution to the Joplin School District to help with rebuilding efforts after the May 2011 tornado.
In addition, the Humphreys Scholars scholarship program was established by them for local area Missouri Southern State University students with a $1 million scholarship fund to provide scholarships over a 10-year period.
Debra Humphreys also founded and serves as the executive director of Compass Academy Network, which provides a free summer school program in partnership with rural school districts.
"We are so grateful to the Humphreyses," Sweeny said. "They are very philanthropic to all kinds of institutions in the area. It's not just about Thomas Jefferson; it's about building up Joplin."
