A head-on collision early today on North Main Street in Joplin took the life of one of the drivers and sent the other to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Joplin Police Department.
The accident took place at 6:39 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release that two vehicles collided head-on. The names of the deceased and the injured have yet to be released.
The Joplin Police Department major crash team was called to the scene to investigate the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
