Jim Tatum's son said his father not only loved to read but loved reaching out to writers whose material tapped into his insatiable curiosity. It didn't surprise him when his father sent a letter to an AT&T executive who wrote a groundbreaking work on management style.
"If something caught his eye, he would track down that person," James P. Tatum said about his father. "He started reading what Robert Greenleaf wrote about servant leadership, and wrote him a letter. There were multiple letters and long-distance phone calls. ... Eventually, (Greenleaf) asked Dad to be on the board of the Greenleaf Foundation."
Servant leadership, a philosophy based on being a servant before being a leader, is infused into the curriculum and philosophy of Crowder College, the institution that James B. Tatum helped start. Tatum died Tuesday in his Pineville home at 95, leaving behind a legacy of involvement, organization and service that led to a World War II-era Army post becoming Crowder College, a two-year college that serves 5,000 students annually.
In addition to helping found Crowder, Tatum was a veteran and seller of automobiles and farm equipment. Later he became active in politics, leading the McDonald County Republican Party, and being involved with delegations for the campaigns of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
His passion and legacy are tied most strongly to Crowder, however. After its founding in 1963, Tatum chaired the college's board of trustees, a position he held for 45 years. He retired from the board leadership post in 2009 and from the board entirely in 2014.
"He is the heart and soul of Crowder College," said Andy Wood, who succeeded Tatum in chairing the board. "We lost the person, which is horrible, but he ingrained his heart and soul into this college, and we'll always have that."
Military service, civilian mission
Tatum was born in 1925 in Carthage and was raised in Anderson. He became an Eagle Scout before attending a military academy. After graduation, he eventually entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated in 1947.
He fought in the Korean War with the 7th Infantry Division, where he was the commander of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment. According to his obituary, that regiment was pushed back through the Chosin Reservoir into southern Korea by Chinese forces.
During an ambush, he led a platoon to repel and defeat guerrillas, and he suffered severe wounds in his legs after helping a wounded soldier into a tank. After 16 months of recovery, he was medically retired in 1953. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, two Purple Heart awards and the Combat Infantry Badge.
After his return home to Anderson, he started running the family's auto business. But service on a local PTA and on the Anderson and McDonald County school boards awakened an appreciation for education. He jumped on board with Robert Anderson's mission to improve educational opportunities for students in Newton and McDonald counties.
James P. Tatum, as a 7-year-old, watched his father's effort.
That work required the passage of a state law that allowed the establishment of community colleges, approved by the state in 1961. After that, Jim Tatum and others negotiated with the Department of Defense and other federal and state agencies to take over two remaining buildings at Fort Crowder, which the federal government had closed.
Tatum led a local campaign to create the junior college district and acquire those 600 acres of Fort Crowder.
Instead of moving on to another thing to create, Tatum continued working to develop his creation, current college President Glenn Coltharp said.
"I think we've all done that, where we think, 'Our work is done here' and move on to the next project," Coltharp said. "He had the ability to keep several projects going. He is truly one of those individuals that, if you are lucky, (you) get a chance to meet only once or twice in a lifetime."
Coltharp said Tatum's leadership style was an inspiration, and he always remained focused on doing what was best for students, using the tenets of servant-leadership he learned from Greenleaf.
Wood said Tatum's commitment to that philosophy helped produce better people at the college. Tatum's focus on ethical leadership and service was infused into the college's mission statement and curriculum, Wood said. Each class taught at the campus includes values and principles of servant-leadership, he said.
"He wanted to make Crowder more than a place to come to school, get a degree and leave," Wood said. "He believed it's a place where you can come and receive an education ingrained with other values in regard to ethical and moral leadership. ... That was his guiding polestar."
Tatum's work drew attention from other education officials across the state, and eventually national recognition, working with almost 300 colleges across the U.S. and Canada. He served on state and national college boards and was a member of President Ronald Reagan's Educational Advisory Board from 1982 to 1988. In 2016, the state approved naming a section of Interstate 49 in Newton County after him.
"Jim Tatum was one of the most effective advocates for community college education," U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a statement Wednesday. "(He) became a nationally recognized expert on how community colleges could and should benefit both their students and the community."
Crowder now stretches to six locations and serves nine counties, offering more than 80 degrees and certificates across a range of programs.
Tatum leaves behind a large family of wife Lynn, four children, two stepchildren, seven grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren. His first wife, Kathryn Grace Pickens, died in 1997. He also leaves behind a large extended college family, James P. Tatum said.
