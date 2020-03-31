The Joplin High School band and its director, Brian Kelley, have won a $3,000 award from Sparklight's Dream Bigger competition.
Kelley said the award will be used to install a new sound system in the high school band room that would be ready to go by August. The electrical outlets and wiring in the band room are already equipped for such a system, he said.
"The new sound system would have mounting attachments and new speakers that would be installed on the walls in the front of the band room, and there would also be a sound receiver and a sound board as well as a recording system," he said. "That would allow us to record and play back. ...It allows more flexibility and more options for lesson planning."
The contest was open to schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities throughout the 21 states served by Sparklight, a broadband communications provider that is part of the Cable One brand. Schools and organizations were invited to enter to win an award by outlining how the funds would be used toward a technology project that would benefit students.
"We are continuously impressed by the diverse and innovative ways students in our communities are utilizing technology both inside and outside of the classroom," said Trish Niemann, Sparklight's senior director of corporate communications, in a statement at the start of this year's contest. "In an increasingly digital world, today's students are the architects of our future. We are excited to see how technology is helping students in the communities we serve dream bigger, and we want to do our part to help make those dreams happen."
In addition to Joplin, four other Dream Bigger winners will be named, each with its own $3,000 award. The winners were narrowed through public voting from 10 finalists that were selected by Sparklight.
"I'm very proud of the Joplin community, and I'm very proud of my students," Kelley said. "I'm nothing but motivated and excited for the upcoming school year, and I can't wait to see my kids again."
