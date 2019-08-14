A man shot and killed by Joplin police during a disturbance Tuesday night has been identified as David T. Ingle, 31, of Joplin.
The Joplin Police Department said in a news release today that Ingle was shot when he charged an officer after a protracted struggle with the officer who shot him and a second officer who was injured in the incident.
Police were called at 9:20 p.m. to 901 W. Kensington Road regarding a suspicious man reported to be yelling and possibly on drugs. The first officer on the scene spotted Ingle running down the street and saw him fall to the ground screaming. When a second officer arrived, they attempted to detain him due to his erratic behavior, according to police.
Ingle purportedly resisted efforts to detain him and both officers deployed their stun guns. Ingle was shot multiple times with the stun guns but continued to resist, police said. One of the officers was struck in her hand while deploying her stun gun and became unable to assist the other officer due to her injury, police said.
The officer still engaged with Ingle subsequently "attempted to create distance" between him and Ingle. But Ingle charged him and the officer discharged his service weapon at him.
The officers on the scene provided emergency medical assistance to Ingle after he had been shot and awaiting the arrival of emergency medical help. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was pronounced deceased.
The female officer was treated at a hospital for the injury to her hand and released. She and the officer who shot Ingle have been placed on administrative leave pending investigations of the officer-involved shooting by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Joplin Police Department internal affairs bureau.
Police say both officers were wearing body cams.
This story has been updated with the name of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.