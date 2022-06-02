Joplin police Capt. William Davis was honored Thursday night in New York City at the annual Roll Call of Heroes celebration and gala dinner hosted by the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Davis was one of six first responder heroes chosen to be honored at the event for going above and beyond the call of duty by risking their lives to rescue others in their communities.
The national nonprofit foundation — formed in the wake of 9/11 when more than 800 children lost a first responder parent — announced in a news release before the event that Davis was chosen as this year’s public safety officer hero for his “unusual selflessness and courage” during the deadly shooting rampage of Anthony Felix on March 8 in Joplin that killed police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and seriously wounded Officer Rick Hirshey.
Felix fatally shot Cooper and Reed in the parking lot of the Northpark Crossing shopping center before fleeing in a patrol vehicle. He fired additional shots at officers during an ensuing pursuit that ended when he crashed the patrol car.
Felix shot Hirshey through the windshield of the officer’s patrol car just as Davis pulled up to the scene and drew shots as well before returning fire and putting an end to the incident by mortally wounding the suspect.
“We are honored that Capt. William Davis was chosen for this prestigious award,” Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland told the Globe. “There’s no doubt his heroic actions were instrumental in ending the horrific incident March 8.”
Capt. Trevor Duncan, who was in the police vehicle with Davis that day and was trying to get Hirshey to safety as Davis returned fire, accompanied his fellow captain to the event in New York.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has yet to release a report on the findings of its investigation of the March 8 shooting.
Rowland told the Globe that Hirshey still remains on medical leave but could return to work once he receives his doctor’s clearance.
“We’re definitely hoping he comes back,” Rowland said.
James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX, a transportation company based in Jacksonville, Florida, received the 2022 Corporate Hero Award at the First Responders Children’s Foundation dinner for his company’s dedication to first responders and their families.
Other first responders being recognized with Davis included New York City firefighter Corey Wilcox; Jody Nixon, a registered nurse from Brooklyn, New York; Alanna Badgley, a paramedic in Yonkers, New York; Jonathan Ortiz, a 911 police dispatcher in New York City; and Sal Turturici, of Morganville, New Jersey.
Turturici was an emergency medical technician and 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department who was involved in rescue efforts at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and suffered exposure to toxic dust that has left him in a battle with terminal cancer.
