It’s back to normal for the Joplin School District for the last couple of days of the 2020-21 school year after the Board of Education lifted the COVID-19-related mask mandate across the district.
The board on Tuesday voted 6-1, with Sharrock Dermott casting the dissenting vote, to lift all COVID-19-related restrictions on masking and access to schools for the final days of this school year and into the future.
Board member Rylee Hartwell led the charge to lift the mandates, saying he had heard from parents and others that they didn’t want to wait until the end of the year on Friday to throw off the masks.
“I’ve heard from numerous parents that they're interested in their students ending the year with some sense of normalcy, and I believe our stakeholders and our parents are asking for that,” Hartwell said. “I think that’s a nice way to honor their request. Although it’s symbolic in some ways, it’s still important that we do that and show a sense of return to normalcy so they begin to have expectations for what will happen in the fall.”
Superintendent Melinda Moss and the administration recommended that the board lift the mask mandate after the end of the school year, but Moss left the door open for the board to go further.
“I gave you data on May 18 that at that time we had zero active employee or student cases. Today, we updated, and we have five cases,” Moss said. “That number has been fluctuating somewhat back and forth. Our county and city numbers have stayed relatively flat. There have been some CDC recommendations that schools continue with their masking protocols until the end of the school year.
“We begin our summer school on June 2, so taking all that into consideration and also what’s been going on locally, we would recommend that the district consider lifting the masking mandate, and our recommendation had stated at the conclusion of this regular school year. I’ve had some express interest in doing it immediately. We have 2 1/2 days after tonight left of school, so I will leave that up to the pleasure of the board.”
Dermott said his vote against lifting the mandate was one of caution, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance lifting masking recommendations is only for fully vaccinated individuals and that there are still plenty of unvaccinated people in Joplin and Jasper County.
“For nonvaccinated people, the CDC still recommends masks,” Dermott said after the meeting. “I understand why people want to go back, but it’s only 2 1/2 days until the end of the year.”
Masks have been required of employees and students at arrival and dismissal times, during the school day during times of proximity or the transitioning of classes, and on school buses.
Other COVID-19 safety precautions at Joplin schools have been eased in recent months, most notably the attendance schedule at Joplin High School.
The high school started classes in August with students on a split schedule, only attending in-person classes half of the time. Officials said the schedule was necessary because social distancing wasn’t possible inside the school.
High school students began to be phased back in to fully in-person classes in March.
