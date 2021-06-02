The atmosphere at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin was electric on Wednesday as parents, teachers, staff and even students said they were enthusiastic for the first day of summer school.
Most students wore smiles, not masks, on their faces. Principal Nathan Stewart said the summer session this year is focusing on getting back to normal, whereas last year's session was more about following safety procedures and protocols.
“There was a lot of unknown last summer, but there’s more hope,” Stewart said. “Teachers were eager to do summer school. But the kids have amazed me. There is no fear with kids, even when we started the pandemic. Having summer school and seeing kids laugh and be happy and not have to worry, that’s the best.”
The Joplin School District lifted its mask mandate last week, making mask wearing optional. Students also are now allowed to play together at recess instead of being sectioned off by class. The water fountains are operational, and hand sanitizing stations are dispersed throughout the building.
“One of the cool things about kids is that they’re resilient,” Stewart said. “Even though we did space kids out and did things differently this year, we still had school. We had fun every day. Here, our numbers for quarantine were very low, and within the district, very low. We also didn’t have kids transferring it to other kids, which showed the school board it was OK to lift the mandates.”
There were plenty of greetings to go around Wednesday morning during drop-off. The mood was uplifting, despite the pandemic, as many community members said they feel more at ease after having adapted to changes over the last year.
Some youngsters leaped from their vehicles and ran inside. Other children walked hand-in-hand with their parents to the entryway.
“It’s so exciting to see kids jump out of their car and be excited to come to summer school,” Stewart said. “The teachers here in the district love kids and want them to be happy, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Sara Jackson, special education teacher at Royal Heights, said consistency is key for both children and teachers. She said there were a lot of unknowns at the start of summer school last year, but over the course of the past academic year, the uncertainty lessened as the district adapted and changed its health procedures.
“It actually ended up a lot better than I was thinking it was going to,” she said. “I thought for sure we would be closed down, but we didn’t. I was very hopeful that we would be back to normal. But that time period really helped us with mindfulness, being in our own spaces and washing our hands."
Parent perspective
Crystal Doyle took her younger son, Kaleb, 5, to his first day of kindergarten. She described the moment as bittersweet, but she’s happy that life is slowly returning “back to normal,” not just for her, but for her children as well. Matthew, 6, his older brother, was there for support but was sad to see him go.
“He’s my baby, and it’s a big step,” Doyle said. “I feel a lot better about the pandemic, and I’m happy we’re getting back to normal. I was feeling anxious at first, but I think everything is being taken care of, so I think it’s safe for our kids to come back to school.”
Doyle, who works in a day care preschool, said Kaleb will have the opportunity to make new friends and memories in person rather than over a screen. She described him as a socialite who loves to be around people.
“Learning is going to be a whole new experience because last year, it was all on Zoom, so it’s a whole new thing for him,” she said.
Kelli Hardy dropped off her youngest son, Warren Moore, 7, who will be entering second grade in the upcoming school year. He attended summer school last year and had the opportunity to see his friends after months of virtual learning. Hardy said she feels good about sending him to summer school because it gives him something to do during the day and allows him to continue learning.
“Joplin lifted the mask mandate to where there were no masks on the last day of school,” she said. “The kids are getting back to normal and feeling a lot better about school. He likes to see all of his friends. I have more peace of mind now than I did last year.”
Hardy, who works as a behavior interventionist for Joplin Schools, said the district has responded well to the pandemic and has done a great job communicating with parents about the current situation.
“Nathan (Stewart) sends updates all of the time about COVID-19 and the cases,” she said. “We haven’t had anything come through in several months about positive cases. I feel like the exposure is dwindling down, which is nice.”
Comfort with summer school
Nikki Rucker was happy for her son, Liam, 5, to start his first day of kindergarten because it will give him the chance to meet his teacher and peers. Liam missed out on half of his preschool learning experience due to the pandemic.
Rucker said her family is more willing to send Liam to summer school than they were a year ago because more people are getting vaccinated.
“I know when I pick him up, he’ll be excited to go back to school,” she said. “It’s exciting to watch their milestone, like writing their name and being in a big-kid school. I do feel more comfortable sending him back. It’s like our new normal.”
Heidi Pim dropped off her daughter, Jessica, 9, for her to attend fifth-grade classes. The family moved to Joplin from California last year, so Jessica’s first interaction with Joplin Schools was through virtual learning. Pim described it as a challenging learning curve, but she’s happy that Jessica can receive in-person instruction again.
“I feel that, being a (substitute) teacher myself, they need to be in class for that routine and structure,” she said. “I think it’s very safe to send our children back to school, and they have done a wonderful job with the procedures, policies, cleanliness and social distancing.”
Pim, who has been vaccinated, said she was riddled with anxiety around this time last year when she dropped Jessica off for summer school. Not so anymore.
“I had a lot of anxiety, and I know she did, too, because it was her first day meeting new friends," she said. "But we’re excited, and we feel good now.”
Stewart said regular cleaning procedures and summer meal pickups will continue throughout the district. Parents involved in peer and lunch buddy programs will be able to return this fall.
“We’re optimistic,” he said. “I think the community has really rallied around the school district, which has a huge impact. It makes kids happier to go to school, which you can see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.