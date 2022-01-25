The Joplin Board of Education broke with tradition on Tuesday night when Melinda Moss announced her decision to retire after 30 years as an educator, the past five as Joplin’s school superintendent.
Board President Jeff Koch announced that the board voted unanimously to hire the current assistant superintendent for operations, Kerry Sachetta, as the new superintendent starting July 1. Koch also announced that Moss would remain until the end of October as a consultant to smooth out the transition.
Board member Rylee Hartwell said the board felt the decision to hire Sachetta was a “no-brainer.”
“Personally, I felt as though we were in a situation where we had excellent leadership right here in our own backyard, and we needed to look no further than Dr. Sachetta,” Hartwell said. “That was a consensus of the board as a whole. We all agreed he’s shown excellent leadership and that we wouldn’t find anyone that would be better suited for the position.”
Moss said the decision to retire was easy and hard at the same time.
“It feels great on a personal level,” Moss said. “My husband and I had discussed this and prayed over this and thought about this for several months, and it is time. But the relationships I have formed here in Joplin and the leadership team, our teachers, our students, our community members, that’s the part that gives you pause because that part has been genuinely and truly wonderful.”
Moss said she was proud of several accomplishments but that the credit for everything she’s done is shared with her team.
“We have a tremendous leadership team and a great district, and some of the things I think are highlights, we were reflecting on that,” Moss said. “The bond issue was a big vote of confidence from our voters with a 79% approval rating.
“We’ve remodeled Kelsey Norman school as a result of that, we’re taking care of facility concerns with the construction of Dover Hill. We’ve navigated through a pandemic. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and I can’t say every decision we’ve made has been perfect, but it’s been as good as we could make it with the information we had, and we’re still open and we’re still having school. In a sense, that is a celebration.”
Sachetta has been with the Joplin School District for 20 years, 14 as principal at Joplin High School and six in his current position as assistant superintendent. He had previously worked for the Galena, Kansas, district.
Koch said Sachetta was a top 10 finalist for the superintendent’s position when Moss was hired five years ago.
“And one of the things that was a minus on his application was he didn’t have central office experience, which is what he’s been doing the last six years,” Koch said. “He’s got intimate knowledge of the district and has been a critical piece the last five years, and we’re excited he’s going to continue.”
Sachetta said he was very excited to become the next superintendent.
“But I’m extremely humbled and honored to have this opportunity,” Sachetta said. “Probably 25 years ago I put it down as a goal in my planner.
“That time was well spent as it always is when you’re educating yourself and learning, especially when you’re learning to help students and help teachers. I didn’t know when it would happen or if it would happen, but when this job came open, I applied for it, and I was fortunate enough to get it.
“Sometimes you happen to be in the right place at the right time, and you work with very good people who help set you up for success.”
