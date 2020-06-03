A 2-year-old Joplin boy, who was flown to a Kansas City hospital on Sunday in critical condition with injuries police are investigating as possible child abuse, has died.
Jameson Long died at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, according to a statement released by Joplin police on Wednesday. The statement said an autopsy is being scheduled as part of an investigation into the child's death.
Brian M. O'Grodnick, the 22-year-old boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with four counts of felony child abuse after investigators purportedly discovered videos on his cellphone showing him physically and emotionally abusing the boy on four dates in April and May.
No charges had been filed by late Wednesday afternoon with respect to the boy's death. The statement released by the Joplin Police Department includes a request that anyone with information about the case contact police at 417-623-3131.
Police have declined to answer questions about the investigation and have not released any information about the boy's mother.
Officers were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street regarding a child unconscious and not breathing; they initiated lifesaving measures on the boy before his transport to a local hospital and subsequent transfer to the hospital in Kansas City.
Investigators have not released any information about the child's injuries other than the reported respiratory cessation.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on O'Grodnick does not say how police came to view the videos on the suspect's cellphone. But the document alleges that O'Grodnick admitted making the videos and committing the abusive acts they depict.
In one of the videos, he can be seen pinching the corners of the child's mouth together. In another, he pinches his face while forcing him to say certain things and then slaps him. In a third video, he chokes the boy with a hand to his throat while making him beg for water and later punches him in the face. On a fourth video shot May 1, O'Grodnick grabs the boy by his hair and demands to know if he loves him before shoving him away, according to the affidavit.
