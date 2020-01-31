A judge Friday dismissed the abandonment of a corpse charge that Barbara Watters was facing, pointing out that the defendant's actions suggest she did not "abandon" or "leave" her husband's body as prohibited by law but simply sought to preserve it and keep him close to her.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley declined to order the 67-year-old Joplin widow to stand trial. He had taken the case under advisement in the wake of a preliminary hearing held Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Watters was charged with the offense after Joplin police found the body of her 71-year-old husband, Paul Barton, on Nov. 12 inside a freezer in her bedroom at their residence on South Vermont Avenue. He suffered from an extremely rare form of ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, according to Watters. An autopsy determined that he died of natural causes.
The judge wrote in an order issued late Friday afternoon that Missouri law states a person commits the crime of abandonment of a corpse when they abandon, dispose, desert or leave a body without reporting its location to the proper authorities. Consequently, the judge wrote, the law requires two prongs of proof: First, that a defendant abandoned, disposed, deserted or left a body, and second, that she did not report the location of the body to the proper law enforcement officials.
Hensley's order further reads: "Though the state did not openly concede this point, under the plain wording of the statute, the defendant did not abandon, dispose or desert her husband's body. Quite the contrary, her actions before his death in purchasing a suitably sized freezer and placing it in her own bedroom, rather than a kitchen, garage or any other room in the home suggest she wanted to preserve her husband's body and keep it close to her, the morbidity of her intent notwithstanding."
The judge wrote that Prosecutor Theresa Kenney placed particular emphasis on the prohibition against "leaving" a corpse somewhere in making her argument at the preliminary hearing. His order states that he sees "leaves" as the most ambiguous of the four prohibited actions and points out that the statute does not define the term.
Of the various ways the word might be interpreted, Hensley wrote that it seems best to interpret the verb in light of the culpable intention that the other three actions suggest and in that context should be defined as "a definitive act of dropping the body off somewhere with the intention of final separation."
Hensley concluded: "Under the unusual facts of the present case, while her acts may seem macabre and absurd, defendant's intent was to preserve and remain close to her husband's body, not abandon it."
Watters contacted the Globe by phone following the judge's ruling to let it be known that she intends to assert her right to have her husband's remains returned to her.
"We're going to have them examined to see what they took on autopsy," she said.
She said in the telephone call to the Globe that she is, as was her husband, opposed for religious reasons to the harvesting of organs for research. She said she is a Quaker and that her husband was raised in the Foursquare Gospel faith.
"We both believed that carving people up and using their organs is ghoulish and goes against God's word," Watters said.
She said her husband died in his bed Sept. 30 and not several months earlier as police have suggested might have been the case. No evidence as to any other date of death was presented at the hearing this week.
