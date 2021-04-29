A Jasper County jury on Thursday found Daniel Franklin, 62, guilty on all 10 counts he was facing in a child sexual abuse case.

Franklin was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and enticement of a child.

The jury recommended a sentence of 99 years each on six of the 10 counts, 30 years each on three counts, and four years on the least serious county of unlawful use of a weapon.

The judge will formally sentence Franklin on June 14. While judges have the discretion to alter sentences that juries impose, they generally are reluctant to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags

Trending Video