A Jasper County jury on Thursday found Daniel Franklin, 62, guilty on all 10 counts he was facing in a child sexual abuse case.
Franklin was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and enticement of a child.
The jury recommended a sentence of 99 years each on six of the 10 counts, 30 years each on three counts, and four years on the least serious county of unlawful use of a weapon.
The judge will formally sentence Franklin on June 14. While judges have the discretion to alter sentences that juries impose, they generally are reluctant to do so.
