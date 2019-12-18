VINITA, Okla. — Two expert witnesses testified Wednesday that Ronald Dean Busick is competent to stand trial in the 1999 Freeman-Bible murder case.
Their opinions stood in stark contradiction of an expert witness for the defense who had testified Friday in the 68-year-old defendant's competency trial that Busick is not mentally capable of appreciating the nature of the charges against him or of rationally assisting in his own defense.
After 45 minutes of deliberation at the conclusion of the trial Wednesday, a Craig County jury of three men and three women decided that the defense had presented insufficient evidence to overcome the required legal presumption that the defendant is competent to stand trial.
The verdict cleared the way for resumption of the prosecution of Busick on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson in the 20-year-old cold case. He is the lone surviving suspect in the murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma, and the abduction and presumed murders of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria Bible, both 16 at the time.
Dr. Gilbert Martinez, a neuropsychologist from Texas, had testified Friday that a gunshot injury to the head that Busick suffered in 1978 has left him with significant neurocognitive impairment of his brain affecting not only his ability to understand his legal situation but also his ability to testify on his own behalf and to make rational choices regarding his defense, including decisions on plea offers.
Defense attorney Gretchen Mosely argued at the two-day trial that Busick's refusal to provide his own attorneys a coherent account of what he knows about the case is evidence of his incompetence because almost from the start when charges were first brought against him in April 2018, investigators have dangled the possibility of immunity from prosecution before him if he would tell them what he knows about the fate of the two missing girls. He will not provide the victims' families that resolution, according to his attorneys.
"Ronnie can't do what everybody in the criminal justice system wants him to do," Mosely told jurors during closing arguments.
One of his other attorneys, Gregg Graves, testified at the trial on Wednesday that every time Busick's counsel tries to get him to talk about what he knows in the case to gain a bargaining chip for possibly getting him off the hook on the charges, Busick consistently returns to the refrain: "I don't think I was there."
That's despite the fact that, as Mosely revealed to jurors both during questioning of witnesses and closing arguments, Busick had made "some admissions" during an interrogation early in the investigation, one of which was that he "was out there in a truck." Mosely did not tell jurors where "out there" was or explain the nature of his "admissions" in any more detail than that.
But she told jurors that they did not have to be an expert in psychology or neuropsychology like the witnesses they'd heard testify to know that Busick's refusal to provide a coherent account of what he knows is not rational. She said either he is innocent or he is not competent to stand trial, and if he goes to trial, everyone concerned with the case may lose whatever opportunity there may be to find out what he knows, if anything.
Chief Prosecutor Isaac Shields reminded jurors in closing arguments that they had heard from two expert witnesses who regularly perform competency evaluations for the courts — one contracted by the prosecution and the other appointed by the court — who say Busick is competent and that state law requires that he be presumed to be competent.
"Simply because Ronnie Busick has relied, for the last 20 years, on keeping his mouth shut does not make him incompetent," Shields told jurors.
Dr. Scott Orth, the director of psychology at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, testified that he conducted a competency evaluation of Busick and found him cooperative and easy to engage in conversation. Orth said he demonstrated not only a factual understanding of how court works, what he was accused of doing, and what might happen to him but also what the various outcomes of his case might be.
"There was no impairment on any of that," Orth said.
He said he disagrees with Martinez regarding the difficulties the neuropsychologist believes Busick presents in assisting in his own defense and that he saw no indication of a neurocognitive impairment affecting his ability to function on a day-to-day basis.
Orth acknowledged on cross-examination by Mosely that, unlike Martinez, he is not qualified to conduct a neuropsychological evaluation and that such evaluations can be useful in determining competency in cases involving traumatic brain injuries. But someone actually neurocognitively impaired would not be able to participate in the competency evaluation that he performed, Orth said.
Dr. Shawn Roberson, a psychologist from Oklahoma City who was asked by the judge in the case to provide a third opinion, told jurors that he arrived at findings remarkably similar to Orth's. Roberson was asked by prosecutors if having the prefix "neuro" in front of the professional tag of "psychologist" makes one any more qualified to determine competency.
"Not unless they're also assessing competence," Roberson said.
Martinez had acknowledged on Friday that his evaluation did not include a competency evaluation, which is not a diagnosis but a legal determination made by conducting both a clinical interview and a competency evaluation.
Following the rendering of the verdict and the dismissal of jurors, Special Judge Jacqueline Stout set the next hearing in the case for Feb. 7.
In comments to reporters afterward outside the courtroom, Lorene Bible, mother of victim Lauria Bible, showed that she did not share defense attorneys' contentions that finding Busick competent and proceeding to trial will ultimately hurt the chances of ever finding out what happened to her daughter and Ashley and recovering their remains,
"I'm glad this step is finished," Lorene Bible said. "We're on to the next."
She said she remains "a bulldog" in her desire to find answers to the questions that still haunt her about the case after 20 years. She said people keep referring to the murders and the girls' disappearance as "a high-profile case," but the truth is that the investigation lapsed into years of false leads and little progress until 2016 when new life was breathed into the case with the development of Warren "Phil" Welch, David Pennington and Busick as suspects.
That's what she's hoping to see more of now with resumption of the prosecution of Busick
Shields told reporters following the verdict that competency is a measure of the capacity to understand one's legal situation and not the willingness to tell what one knows.
"I think that's ultimately what (the defense) are frustrated with," he said.
