Gov. Laura Kelly and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach are winning their elections by slim margins, according to unofficial results from the Kansas Secretary of State's office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, the secretary of state reports 479,875 votes for Democrat Kelly's re-election, against 465,620 for Republican Derek Schmidt, a 49% to 48% margin of victory, and a difference of 14,255 votes. Independent Dennis Pyle received 19,753 votes and Libertarian Seth Cordell received 10,659.
In the race for attorney general, Republican Kobach received 493,775 votes against 471,076 for Democrat Chris Mann, a 51% margin of victory.
THIS IS A BREAKING UPDATE. The Globe's earlier coverage appears below.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly was leading what was expected to be a close gubernatorial race late Tuesday night with results from two-thirds of Kansas precincts reported, according to unofficial returns of the Kansas secretary of state.
The Topeka incumbent had received 440,754 votes, or 51%, from the 3,263 of 4,040 precincts reporting. Challenger Derek Schmidt, a Republican from Independence, had captured 408,546 votes, or 47%.
GOP candidates were leading the polls in the top ballot races for U.S. Senate and in three of four U.S. House races in Kansas.
The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Republican Jerry Moran, with about 78% of votes counted. Moran had taken 58% of the votes while his Democratic opponent, Mark Holland, had received about 39%. Moran has held the seat since 2010.
In the U.S. House District 1 race, incumbent Republican Tracey Mann had so far claimed 65% of the votes compared with Democratic challenger James D. Beard with 35% and more than half of the 1,429 precincts reporting in that district.
Another Republican incumbent, Jake LaTurner, had claimed 55% of the vote to lead Democrat opponent Patrick Schmidt, who had 45% of the votes in 804 precincts reporting out of 1,077 in House District 2.
With most of the precincts in House District 4 counted, incumbent Republican Ron Estes had taken 63% of the vote compared with 38% for Democratic candidate Bob Hernandez.
The lone Democrat leading in a U.S. House race in Kansas, incumbent Sharice Davids, was ahead with 55% of the vote counted in 713 of 757 precincts in District 3. She has held the post since 2019. Republican candidate Amanda L. Adkins had captured 43% of the vote in those counted precincts.
