Joplin for Justice, the Joplin NAACP and Black Lives Matter of Southwest Missouri are calling for John Bartosh, presiding Jasper County commissioner, to resign after they learned of what one of them characterized as “anti-Muslim" posts Bartosh is accused of sharing on social media in 2019.
Dola Flake, co-organizer of Joplin for Justice, said the group is seeking his immediate resignation and has organized a protest for next Thursday at the courthouse in Carthage.
“We believe that the posts and also his reactions to those posts show a lack of cultural competency and cultural sensitivity that should be displayed by our elected officials,” she told the Globe on Friday.
Victor Sly, president of Joplin NAACP, said his group joined the effort because it lines up with its mission to eliminate prejudice and promote social equality among minority groups in the community.
“He’s an elected official and represents all citizens in Jasper County,” Sly said. “We seek to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through a diplomatic process, and with that, he needs to step down. With a mindset like that, I don’t trust his heart to do the right thing for people of color.”
Bartosh declined the Globe’s request for comment.
One social media post, which was shared in June 2019, insults the Muslim community by making fun of cultural and religious values. It begins, “I support a mosque being built anywhere in the U.S., I think it should be the goal of every American to be tolerant regardless of their religious beliefs." The post then goes on to advocate for opening a gay night club and a topless bar nearby, as well as a pork restaurant, a liquor store and more, all with names that would be offensive to Muslims.
A second Facebook post, which was shared in December 2019, attacks the Islamic tradition of wearing a burqa, a garment worn to cover the body and face of women in Middle Eastern countries.
Flake said when she reached out to Bartosh regarding the Facebook posts, he replied that they were a “joke,” and another member of Joplin for Justice received an email from him saying the same thing. The groups are collecting support and plan to reach out to the faith community in the area as well.
“I think it’s important to mention that we live in a community where there have been hate crimes against the Islamic faith and their place of worship being burned twice in less than a decade," Flake said. "We do not have space for intolerance from our leaders and elected officials of any group, especially a group that’s already been targeted in such a way.”
The Islamic Society of Joplin was burned down in August 2012, about a month after another fire was set at the building.
A protest calling for Bartosh’s resignation is slated for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage. Flake said organizers believe it’s important to hold elected officials accountable and to recognize that doing so will help the area have more of a welcoming and inclusive environment for all people.
“I want John Bartosh and other elected officials to see the value of his resignation rather than to allow Jasper County to have a reputation of elected officials who are making racist or anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic comments,” she said.
If necessary, Flake said they will launch a petition but believe the current evidence presented against Bartosh should be sufficient enough to prompt his resignation.
“We don’t believe that diversity training in itself is going to address this issue,” Flake said. “His responses and lack of understanding lead us to believe that there’s not a training that could bring him to the level of cultural competency that would be necessary to be an effective and honorable representative of Jasper County.”
Ibrahim Hooper, spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said in instances where an elected official indicates he is not able to serve a diverse community, the council supports that person stepping down. He added that bigotry of any kind should not be tolerated.
“Too often in the United States, we’re seeing this kind of bigotry, whether it’s targeting Muslims, African Americans, Asians, immigrants — we’re seeing rising bigotry overall targeting minority communities," said Hooper. "This should be repudiated by people of all political persuasions and all backgrounds. It’s enough. ... We would ask this individual to step down and allow someone who has the ability to serve a religiously, racially and ethnically diverse community to take their place.”
Background
Bartosh came under fire this week after a TikTok video of his 16-year-old son was made public, featuring the son singing a song with racial slurs at a bar while holding an open beer. Bartosh released a statement Monday apologizing on behalf of his son.
“I want to begin by saying I am profoundly sorry for the racist things my son said,” Bartosh said in the statement. “My son is a 16-year-old kid and what he said was hurtful and unnecessary. It does not represent the opinion of the county commission or me as a person. While this is not an excuse for his bad behavior, because there is no excuse, he was involved in a car crash last week and sustained a head injury. He made some bad choices leading up to the racist things he said in that video and conducted himself in a manner that was shameful for our family.”
Bartosh said that “as parents, we should, and will, do a better job educating our son about racial and cultural issues facing our society.”
Flake said it was the TikTok video that prompted Joplin for Justice members to examine Bartosh’s social media accounts.
“We’re not holding him accountable for his son’s behaviors or video, but we do think that it speaks to the culture within our community, or within that family, honestly," she said. "We feel like the statement did not take full accountability but actually used a head injury as what we felt to be an excuse for bad behavior.”
