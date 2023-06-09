Ron Richard, a former Joplin mayor who also had the distinction of being the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected both House speaker and Senate president pro tem, has died.
His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and support on Friday from political leaders both local and statewide, and from both the Republican and Democratic parties, who said Richard was a one-of-a-kind lawmaker.
In a statement on Twitter, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said: "Missouri has lost a strong leader and dedicated public servant with the passing of Ron Richard. Ron was one of the few great men to have served as both president of the Missouri Senate and speaker of the Missouri House during his public service career."
In a separate statement on Twitter, Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said: "Few elected officials have been a more effective advocate for Missourians than Ron. Our state was blessed to have his steady, consistent leadership. I also consider myself blessed to call him a friend and will miss him dearly. Ron has taught me more about responsible leadership and public service than any other person in the Capitol. He was a source of wisdom, advice and counsel that cannot be replaced."
The Missouri Republican Party said in a statement on Twitter: "Missouri has lost one of our greatest legislators. ... Ron Richard was a stalwart leader. He knew how to keep a legislative body productive to the benefit of his fellow Missourians. Ron Richard brought a lifetime of experience gained as an educator and business executive to public service."
Nick Myers, the chairman of the state Republican Party and a longtime leader of Newton County Republicans, called Richard "one of the greatest legislators" Missouri has ever had.
"Ron really was very helpful to the party, but he transcends the party," he said in an interview with the Globe.
Myers noted Richard's achievement of being the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as both speaker of the House and Senate president pro tem. The top leadership positions in each chamber have direct influence over what legislation is ushered through each session, as they dictate what bills go to what committee and often have control over what legislation is heard on the floor.
"That was because he knew how to keep order in a legislative body and get things done that benefited all Missourians," Myers said.
Missouri Southern State University, where Richard served as a member of the Board of Governors, said in a statement from President Dean Van Galen: “Senator Ron Richard dedicated his life to public service and is one of the university’s most distinguished graduates. In recognition of his public service, including serving in leadership roles in the Missouri House and Senate, in 2016 he was awarded the university’s inaugural Richard M. Webster Medallion. Ron Richard was a lifelong champion of the university and leaves a tremendous legacy at Missouri Southern.”
'Unwavering' beliefs
Politicians of both parties praised Richard for his work ethic and dedication to causes he believed in.
Former Gov. Matt Blunt, a Republican, said: "Ron Richard was a good friend who truly loved Missouri. This is a loss for our state..."
Former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, said: "Honest and tough can still get you a long way in America. Ron Richard got to the pinnacle of power living that way. A leader for the ages."
Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk and former Republican state representative, said Richard commanded respect from everyone because he was "unwavering" in his beliefs.
"Everything he did, he did with the belief that it was the best thing for Joplin, Southwest Missouri and our state," he said in an interview with the Globe. "There were people, of course, who did not like his politics, but it was undeniable that his commitment was to better our community."
Davis said Richard was "very well liked" across Missouri, but he never failed to make time for colleagues from his corner of the state.
"When I made the announcement I was going to run (for the Missouri House) the very first time, Sen. Richard was one of the first people I talked to," Davis said. "When I got elected, his office door was always open to me personally because he was interested in me being successful in the Legislature. He worked really hard to support me as a person."
Background
Richard began his public service career in 1990 when he was elected to the Joplin City Council and later mayor in 1994. Richard then went on to win a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2002, where he served four terms and was elected speaker of the House in January 2009. After his time in the House, Richard moved to the upper chamber, serving in the Senate from 2010 to 2018, where he was elected president pro tem in 2015.
Richard obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s degree in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.
