A St. Louis man who shot a Jasper County deputy three years ago at a Joplin motel pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to related drug trafficking charges.
E.F. Fitchpatrick, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and to discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Fitchpatrick faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years without parole and could receive up to life in prison without parole for the convictions. A date for a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release that by pleading guilty, Fitchpatrick admitted that he conspired to distribute 50 or more grams of meth between Feb. 18 and March 1, 2017.
According to testimony previously offered in the case, the defendant was traveling to Texas, buying meth and bringing it back to Missouri to sell in the weeks before the wounding of Deputy Nolan Murray on March 1, 2017, at the Econo Lodge motel in Joplin.
He bought a pound of meth in Texas in February 2017 and was distributing the drug from a room at the motel when narcotics officers served a search warrant there on March 1, 2017, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Fitchpatrick shot Murray with a .380-caliber pistol as the deputy and other members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team were trying to gain access to his room, first with a key card and then with a battering ram. The deputy was reaching through a window from the balcony outside the second-floor room to push a curtain aside and see what was happening inside when he was shot.
A McDonald County jury acquitted Fitchpatrick of assault charges in July 2019 at a trial moved to Pineville on a change of venue. The defendant claimed at trial to have mistaken the officers for Joplin Honkies gang members.
He testified at the trial that he had an argument earlier the same day with a woman who was helping him sell the meth and that she had left his room threatening that he'd suffer "repercussions" with the Joplin Honkies. He claimed not to have heard the officers identifying themselves as they tried to breach his door. He thought it was gang members come to rob him, he told the jury. He had several thousand dollars in cash in the room at the time in addition to the meth.
He said when the officers broke out the window of the room, he just fired "blindly" in that direction without ever seeing Murray there.
If he'd known it was an officer at the window, "I wouldn't have fired," he testified. "I would have just opened the door."
The .380-caliber round passed through a gap in the panels of Murray's armored vest and between two ribs beneath his armpit, ultimately lodging in his back near the spine. He spent five days in the hospital and two months on leave from active duty while recuperating from the injury.
Fitchpatrick testified that he turned the gun on himself when other officers fired a "flash-bang" percussive device into the room and he finally realized it was not the Honkies at his door but police. He said he sat down on the bed of the room, put the gun under his chin and pulled the trigger when he realized he had shot an officer. The shot passed through his mouth and out of his face.
He spent about 15 days in a coma and a month in a hospital before he was well enough to be moved to a jail.
Fitchpatrick, who was on parole from federal prison at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty before his trial in state court to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced to 10 years. He was indicted on federal charges in the wake of his state trial outcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.