JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A black bear hunting season in Missouri is one step closer to happening after the Missouri Conservation Commission on Friday unanimously approved a proposed framework that hunters would need to follow.
This is not the final step, however; that decision will have to be made at a future commission meeting, with the goal of a season in the fall of 2021.
Should a bear season get final approval, it would be a first for Missouri.
Laura Conlee, MDC furbearer biologist who spoke during Friday’s meeting, said the goal is a “limited and very highly regulated” effort that would allow Missouri residents "to participate in the sustainable harvest of a valuable natural resource." She said it is no different from other game species found in the state, from deer to duck.
The state’s bear numbers have been increasing each year, and bear ranges in the state are also expanding. The state’s current black bear population has been estimated at 540 to 840 bears, and is growing about 9% annually. Those numbers came from extensive onsite studies, monitoring tagged mothers and inspecting cave dens. Conlee told commissioners she expects Missouri's bear population to double over the next 10 years.
“So when looking at 2029, we’re looking at a lot more bears on the landscape than we currently have because that population is growing at such a steady rate,” she said.
Six people — three for and three against — gave their views about the proposal Friday.
Kent Keene, the Lower Midwestern States Coordinator with the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, voiced support.
“In addition to the truly exciting opportunity that this will provide for Missouri’s sportsmen and women, the regulated black bear hunt will allow MDC to further rely on Missouri hunters to manage the black bear population … while ensuring the longevity of the species,” he said.
Jessica Albright, a Butler resident, voiced opposition. She called the effort to establish a black bear hunting season “irresponsible” due to what she believed were low statewide bear totals — between 600 to 800 mammals — as compared to the 5,000 black bears found in neighboring Arkansas. She also expressed concern about the timing of the the proposed bear hunt in October — a month is the peak time for hikers on Missouri’s trails.
"It just doesn’t seem logical,” she said.
Conlee said the state has received thousands of comments since the proposal went public last year. She said the proposal received 80% support during in-person open house gatherings around the state while 59% of those polled online were in favor of it.
MDC is asking for final public comments. The commission-proposed regulations for the hunting framework will be published in the Oct. 15 edition of the Missouri Register and open for public comments Oct. 16-Nov. 14 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes. Comments received will then be summarized and presented for final consideration at the commission’s December meeting. If approved, the new regulations would become effective Feb. 28, 2021.
Missouri shares its black bear population with two neighboring states, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Combined, the three states currently have around 8,000 black bears. Arkansas and Oklahoma each have bear seasons.
“We had low bear numbers in the early 1900s and now here we are, talking about a proposed black bear hunting framework, so this is a huge conservation success story,” Conlee said. "That wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of so many people from across the state.”
Some provisions agreed upon for the framework — rules and regulations Missouri hunters will need to follow once a bear season is established — include an annual online permit-application period that would run from May 1-31 with a fee of $10 per applicant. Hunters must be Missouri residents and would only be allowed to apply once per year to hunt in one of the three designated bear management zones.
Permit selection would be determined by July 1 through a random drawing of all eligible applicants. Those selected would be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $25.
The proposed season’s start day would be the third Monday in October and it would run for 10 consecutive days.
Three Bear Management Zones would be established in the southern portion of the state, primarily south of Interstate 44, where a majority of Missouri’s bear population currently dwells. Within each of these zones, a limited quota of permits would be awarded to hunters. Should harvest quotas be reached, the season would close prior to the end of that 10-day period, Conlee said. Harvest quotas for each of the three zones would be determined annually by the commission.
Two provisions were added — a bear may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from inside a den; and only lone black bears could be harvested, Conlee said. A bear in the presence of another bear would not be eligible for harvest, including sows with cubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.