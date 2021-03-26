A historic first season for hunting bear has been set for later this year.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that the first black bear hunting season in Missouri will take place Oct. 18-27. The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval of MDC’s season framework, permit and harvest quotas, and other related regulations for hunting black bears in Missouri at its most recent meeting, held Friday.
The approved regulations limit bear hunting to Missouri residents and restrict bear hunting to designated areas of southern Missouri. Missouri residents will be able to apply during May for the hunt, with permit selection by July 1 through a random drawing of applicants.
Hunting areas, season
The state has established three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each:
• Zone 1 starts in the southwest corner of the state and extends roughly north to Interstate 44, running east along the interstate and Missouri Highway 60 to Howell County. This zone will allow 200 permits and a harvest quota of 20 bears.
• Zone 2 encompasses an area from southeast corner of the state as far north as the Missouri River and west along I-44 and Missouri Highways 63 and 47. This zone will allow 150 permits and a harvest quota of 15 bears.
• Zone 3 includes everything from the western edge of the state between the Missouri River and I-44, bordered on the east by I-44 and Missouri Highways 63 and 47. This zone will allow 50 permits and a harvest quota of five bears.
Each permit will apply only to a specific zone and may be used on either public or private property. Once the specific harvest quota for a zone is met, the season for that zone will close.
The season will run for 10 days or until the quota is met and is restricted to Missouri residents. Each season will begin on the third Monday in October of each year.
Hours will run from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. Except for the use of an atlatl, hunters will be allowed to use archery and firearms similar to those for hunting deer and elk. Baiting and the use of dogs are banned.
The reason for the zones is to establish a limited hunting season, said Sara Parker Pauley, director of the MDC, in a press release.
"Being able to add this iconic species to the long list of hunting opportunities for Missourians is a testament to the decades of bear research and management by MDC staff, Pauley said. "A limited annual hunting season will help manage the growing number of black bears in the state."
The Humane Society of the United States disagreed and called the quotas "dangerously high."
"We just saw this scenario play out when Wisconsin rushed into a despicable, disturbing weeklong wolf hunt," said Wendy Keefover, a strategist for the society, in a press release. "Allowing such a high number of permits resulted in hunters going 86% over the designated quota, decimating the population. Sadly, we suspect this same situation will occur in Missouri."
Growing species
The black bear, one of the largest and heaviest wild animals in Missouri, used to be abundant across the state. Their numbers dwindled almost to elimination by unregulated hunting in the 1800s. Logging across the area also removed the animal's natural habitat.
Over the past 50 years, however, bear numbers have bounced back, according to research from the MDC. Reintroduction efforts in Arkansas spilled over into Missouri and Oklahoma.
The range of the bear, once primarily south of I-44, is now expanding, with an estimated 800 animals south of the Missouri River.
The population expansion, combined with growing cities and neighborhoods, means bears have been getting closer and closer to civilization. In 2019 conservation officials followed, captured and euthanized a bear that had become too accustomed to its hunting grounds in eastern Joplin. It was captured in an area of trees near 11th Street and Rex Avenue.
The hunting season, in development since 2019, will help better manage the population, and allow hunters to help participate in management efforts, said Laura Conlee, a biologist for the department.
"As our black bear population continues to grow, a highly regulated hunting season will be an essential part of population management into the future," Conless said in a press release.
