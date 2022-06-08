NEOSHO, Mo. — One of seven school districts subpoenaed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Neosho School District plans to study the subpoena’s details and respond later this month to its allegations.
Schmitt on Wednesday announced the subpoenas, which accuse Neosho and the other districts of using student surveys that “asked students about their parents’ political beliefs and parents’ income levels, and included racially biased questions,” according to a news release.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district is evaluating the subpoena and will determine a response to it after consulting with the district’s attorney.
Cummins said the district has used student surveys to assess student needs and determine how the district can help meet them.
"We stand behind the fact that we used surveys for putting resources behind things that support our kids," Cummins said.
According to copies of the surveys sent by Cummins to the Globe, the student surveys ask a variety of questions regarding how they think and feel about their experiences during, and between, classes. They range from how students feel about handling assignments and homework to how they interact with other students during the day.
None of the questions referred to parents' political beliefs and income levels, or racially biased questions.
Schmitt is running for the U.S. Senate in a crowded GOP field to succeed Sen. Roy Blunt. He states in the release that the surveys may violate the state’s Family Educational Right and Privacy Act.
Legal actions against school districts have become a focus of his campaign for the seat, according to information from Missouri Independent reporter Tessa Weinberg. In addition to investigations of school curriculum for elements of critical race theory, he has also sued districts for enforcing mask policies during the pandemic.
He also announced a “transparency portal” that displays Sunshine Law request letters made by Schmitt’s office to school districts. The portal solicits parents to make their own complaints in their own districts.
One such letter was sent to Neosho: Schmitt’s office in April asked for all emails sent between Board of Education President Jonathan Russell and the Missouri School Boards’ Association during July and August, as well as all emails sent or received by Russell that include the words “critical race theory,” “CRT” or “equity.”
Russell said the district replied to the request within the terms of the law. A cost estimate was returned to Schmitt’s office; that estimate has not yet been responded to, Russell said.
Both Cummins and Russell said they wanted to familiarize themselves with the subpoena before making any comments about it.
Other districts identified in the news release are Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Mehlville, Park Hill, Springfield and Webster Groves.
According to its creators, critical race theory is a tool for analyzing the effectiveness of laws and history through the lens of racism. It is a concept used in high-level collegiate courses; it is not a part of elementary or secondary curriculum.
