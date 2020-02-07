NOEL, Mo. — Witnesses have told investigators that a Noel man suddenly acted "bizarre" and then shot a Bella Vista, Arkansas, man in the head Thursday as they were riding in a car.
Henry Bridgeford, 25, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping in the shooting of Christian Zigmunt. The victim's age was not available.
Bridgeford was in custody Friday in the McDonald County Detention Center without bond.
Sheriff Michael Hall said investigators are not sure yet why Zigmunt was shot. Investigators were told the shooting took place while the two were riding with two other men in a vehicle near Goff Ridge Road.
"We were told the suspect started acting bizarre in the car and pulled the gun and ended up shooting the victim, shot him once in the head," Hall said.
An affidavit filed by Hall in McDonald County Associate Circuit Court said that Bridgeford then held the other two men at gunpoint and made them drive down the road. They were forced to take Zigmunt out of the vehicle and leave him alongside Bear Hollow Road.
Bridgeford then had the two drop him off at his house. Afterward, they went to the sheriff's office where the “still shaken” men told law enforcement where they could find the body, according to the sheriff.
The body has been turned over to the McDonald County coroner.
According to Hall's sworn statement, investigators found Bridgeford in a recreational vehicle at his residence. They recovered a pistol and bloody clothes from his home.
Bridgeford was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon by McDonald County deputies, the department's special response team and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
