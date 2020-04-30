One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning that has closed North Main Street in both directions, according to Joplin police.
Police say they were called to the 1800 block of North Main Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. today for an injury crash. They said two vehicles — one northbound and one southbound — collided.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Neither has been identified by police.
The police department's Major Crash Team is investigating.
That area of North Main Street remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
