CARTHAGE, Mo. — Investigators were searching late Saturday in Lamar for suspect in a Saturday morning shooting at the Carthage Quality Inn motel that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.
The latest update from Carthage police said that Lane J. Stephens, 29, was last seen near Lamar Lake in Lamar wearing a green sleeveless shirt and carrying a blue backpack.
Police said they believed he had been dropped off in that area.
It was the latest move in a trail that started Saturday morning at the Quality Inn motel in Carthage with the shooting and a carjacking, followed by a carjacking at an auto parts store in Carthage a little less than an hour later, then to a field north of Carthage where the vehicle stolen at the auto parts store was found about four hours afterward.
Carthage police spokesman Chad Dininger said said Stephens is believed to be armed, and dangerous and asked anyone who sees him to use caution.
The shooting
Dininger said the first 911 call came in at 10:56 a.m. on Saturday at the former Precious Moments Motel, now known as the Quality Inn, 2701 Hazel Ave.
“Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside one of the rooms in the hotel,” Dininger said. “They rendered first aid, and EMS arrived and also rendered first aid. One subject was pronounced deceased inside the hotel, a male, he was 42 years of age. Officers also located a female victim, 30 years of age, who suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition Saturday.”
The victims names still had not been releases as of late Saturday. Information regarding the firearm and other details had also not been released.
The carjackings
Dininger said officers were working to treat the shooting victims when a woman told them she had been confronted at gunpoint and that the gunman had stolen her black Dodge Ram pickup.
The truck was last seen traveling north on Hazel Avenue.
Then at 11:45 a.m., officers received another 911 call about a carjacking at the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, 1937 S. Garrison Ave. The vehicle stolen there was a 2009 white Hyundai Santa Fe.
“The victim (at O’Reilly’s) stated that a male approached her at knife point and stole her vehicle,” Dininger said. “The suspect then fled in that vehicle.”
Dininger said neither carjacking victim was injured, although the victim in the O’Reilly’s carjacking was struck by the door of the vehicle as the suspect fled.
Dininger said police believe Stephens was responsible for both carjackings. Investigators obtained a picture of the suspect from surveillance video at the motel.
The stolen pickup was found Saturday afternoon outside an apartment complex on Case Street.
Then at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dininger announced that the second vehicle had been spotted in a field near Civil War Road and Pine Road north of Carthage.
He said officers were searching that area for the suspect.
Dininger said earlier Saturday investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, how the shooting victims were related to each other and what relationship, if any, they had with the suspect.
Dininger said the two carjackings appeared to be crimes of opportunity with no apparent relationship between those victims and the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.