PITTSBURG, Kan. — Daniel Shipp has been named the next president of Pittsburg State University. He is currently the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and associate to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and executive vice president and provost of the University of Nebraska System.
The decision was made earlier this morning by the Kansas Board of Regents, which governs the state's public higher education institutions.
“Dr. Shipp has a proven track record of developing and implementing successful enrollment initiatives, including efforts to remove barriers to access for underrepresented students. He also brings extensive experience in helping students succeed in their academic careers and after graduation," said Cheryl Harrison-Lee, chair of the board.
Shipp will succeed President Steve Scott, who previously announced that he will retire in June.
“I am excited to join the Pittsburg State family and take on the role of president at this wonderful institution,” Shipp said. “I’m eager to meet the members of Gorilla Nation and work alongside them to serve students, the city of Pittsburg and all of Southeast Kansas. I would also like to congratulate President Scott for his leadership and numerous contributions to the university, which have created a remarkable and enduring legacy.”
The board said Shipp has worked on initiatives to grow enrollment and drive student success for undergraduate, graduate and professional students. He also has led numerous initiatives to remove access barriers for underserved students and introduce new services to help students succeed personally, academically and professionally, and he has led many successful capital improvement projects.
Shipp has a bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master’s degree from University of Nebraska-Omaha and a doctorate from University of the Pacific.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.