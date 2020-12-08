The future of Joplin's historic Olivia Apartments building remained up in the air Tuesday, along with suspicions in the aftermath of a mysterious fire that spread across the top floor Monday night and broke through its roof.
"It's going to be a very difficult fire to investigate," Joplin fire Chief Jim Furgerson said at a news conference called Tuesday at City Hall.
The fifth floor, where the fire started, and the stairwell leading to it sustained so much damage the city fire marshal's investigation of the blaze could not get off the ground on Tuesday.
"We tried to send some crews up this morning," Furgerson said. "They could not make access because the stairs had burned through."
Consequently, it remains unknown just how the fire started.
Firefighters were called at 9:38 p.m. Monday to the vacant, five-story building at 320 S. Moffet Ave. when the first of several 911 callers reported seeing a fire at the top of the building. Furgerson said 80 to 85 percent of the fifth floor was burning and the blaze had broken through the roof by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
"Knowing it was vacant, our crews took a defensive stance," he said. "We were able to confine the fire to the building and to the fifth floor."
Firefighters brought the fire under control about midnight but did not get it completely extinguished until 1:10 a.m. Joplin Police Department drones were being used throughout Tuesday to locate hot spots that required dousing.
Furgerson said no gas service was being provided to the building, but firefighters did have to disconnect its electrical service. But there's also reason to suspect the fire may have been started by someone trespassing on the property. The fire chief acknowledged that "squatters and transients" have been known to seek shelter in the bottom floors of the Olivia in recent years.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland said a trespasser was arrested there three to four weeks ago.
"They pried the plywood off going inside," he said.
Transients entering the building has been an issue for several years, he said. But the owner secured the building a few months back and police have not had as many problems with trespassers since then, he said.
The building has been vacant for at least 12 years, and Furgerson said he could not recall any other fires there in recent years.
The 114-year-old building was recently named one of Missouri's 2020 Places in Peril by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation and the Joplin Downtown Alliance considers it a priority of its Endangered Properties Program. A St. Louis company, Bywater, had expressed interest in developing the property for senior housing and received a resolution of support for its plan from the Joplin City Council.
Just how much of a setback the fire proves to be to the developer's plan remains to be seen. Lori Haun, executive director of Joplin Downtown Alliance, expressed hope Tuesday that the plan might still be salvaged.
"It sounds like (the developer's) possibly still willing to be involved with it," Haun said.
She thinks the Olivia fire could prompt a reassessment of how the city approaches the issue of vacant properties with out-of-town owners. She said vacant buildings tend to pose issues with trespassers and resulting property damage.
Furgerson and City Manager Nick Edwards indicated that the extent of damage to the Olivia has yet to be determined. Arrangements were being made for a structural engineer to take a look at it Friday.
The fire chief said he sees no immediate danger of it collapsing. He said there is no visible bowing of walls or swaying structures inside.
Edwards indicated that city officials may have to review Joplin's dangerous building code to determine if the Olivia should be razed before any renovation plans could proceed.
"Obviously, last night was a sad night for Joplin," Edwards said at the news conference.
The Olivia figured prominently in both residents' and the City Council's concerns with bringing about upgrades in Joplin neighborhoods. Edwards expressed hope that the community can turn the Olivia fire into a rallying point for the advancement of that goal.
Water damage
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said Monday night's fire left the Olivia Apartments building with extensive fire damage to the fifth floor and significant water damage to all the floors below. He said thousands of gallons of water were used to put the blaze out, leaving 6 to 8 feet of standing water in the basement by the time firefighters were finished.
